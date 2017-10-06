news

September consumer price index up 3.7 percent ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Milk and milk products were over ten percent more expensive on year in September.
Milk and milk products were over ten percent more expensive on year in September. Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, the consumer price index in September decreased by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month and increased 3.7 percent on year.

Compared to September 2016, goods were 3.7 percent and services 3.5 percent more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 7.4 percent and non-regulated prices by 2.7 percent compared to September 2016.

Compared to last September, the consumer price index was affected the most by 5.8 percent more expensive food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed more than one third of the total increase of the index. A third of the latter was contributed by 12.5 percent more expensive milk, dairy products and eggs, and a tenth each by fats (26.4 percent more expensive), meat and meat products (2.9 percent), and fresh fruit (8.7 percent). Of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for butter (47 percent), low‑fat milk (25 percent) and potatoes (20 percent).

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco accounted for one fifth of the total increase of the index, of which more than a half was contributed by 26 percent more expensive beer and a sixth by 6.2 percent more expensive tobacco products.

The price increase of motor fuel also had a greater impact on the index. Gasoline was 11.3 percent and diesel fuel 9.8 percent more expensive than last September.

Compared to August, the consumer price index in August was affected the most by the conclusion of seasonal clothing and footwear sales and the arrival of new seasonal goods to stores. The negative monthly change was caused by one percent cheaper food and non-alcoholic beverages due to a 7.6 percent decrease in the price of vegetables and 3.3 percent decrease in the price of fish and fish products.

Plane tickets purchased for September were 11 percent and accommodation services nine percent cheaper than in August as well.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniaconsumer price index


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Opinion
MORE NEWS
05.10

Estonian government approves creation of three public transport centers

05.10

Savisaar always wanted to decide everything himself, says Sarapuu

05.10

Third large ferry to serve Virtsu-Kuivastu line during Saaremaa rally

04.10

Supreme Court: Forced merger of three municipalities not illegal

04.10

MEP Paet: Not one country would recognize Catalonian independence right now

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
12:44

September consumer price index up 3.7 percent

11:46

Rain Laane chosen as new head of Estonian Health Insurance Fund

10:37

GALLERY: Estonian president votes online from Jüri High School

09:44

Lying their way to power: Parties' absurd promises and their consequences

08:52

Paper: Completion of Estonia's eastern border to be delayed

05.10

Estonia to provide €670,000 in support for Mobile-ID access development

05.10

Pastor defends Registered Partnership Act, archbishop denounces statement

05.10

Ministry wants to place electoral college at heart of presidential election

05.10

Estonian government approves creation of three public transport centers

05.10

Estonia's Taxify expands ride-hailing platform to Paris

05.10

Why is e-voting available only in Estonian?

05.10

Savisaar always wanted to decide everything himself, says Sarapuu

05.10

Third large ferry to serve Virtsu-Kuivastu line during Saaremaa rally

05.10

E-voting explained step by step

05.10

Nearly €200 million in state aid handed out in Estonia in 2016

05.10

Advance voting: Six days left

04.10

Supreme Court: Forced merger of three municipalities not illegal

04.10

MEP Paet: Not one country would recognize Catalonian independence right now

04.10

Ratas: E-governance has improved transparency in Eastern Partnership states

04.10

State, Tallinn to cooperate on €20 million development of City Theatre

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: