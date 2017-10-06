September consumer price index up 3.7 percent

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, the consumer price index in September decreased by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month and increased 3.7 percent on year.

Compared to September 2016, goods were 3.7 percent and services 3.5 percent more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 7.4 percent and non-regulated prices by 2.7 percent compared to September 2016.

Compared to last September, the consumer price index was affected the most by 5.8 percent more expensive food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed more than one third of the total increase of the index. A third of the latter was contributed by 12.5 percent more expensive milk, dairy products and eggs, and a tenth each by fats (26.4 percent more expensive), meat and meat products (2.9 percent), and fresh fruit (8.7 percent). Of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for butter (47 percent), low‑fat milk (25 percent) and potatoes (20 percent).

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco accounted for one fifth of the total increase of the index, of which more than a half was contributed by 26 percent more expensive beer and a sixth by 6.2 percent more expensive tobacco products.

The price increase of motor fuel also had a greater impact on the index. Gasoline was 11.3 percent and diesel fuel 9.8 percent more expensive than last September.

Compared to August, the consumer price index in August was affected the most by the conclusion of seasonal clothing and footwear sales and the arrival of new seasonal goods to stores. The negative monthly change was caused by one percent cheaper food and non-alcoholic beverages due to a 7.6 percent decrease in the price of vegetables and 3.3 percent decrease in the price of fish and fish products.

Plane tickets purchased for September were 11 percent and accommodation services nine percent cheaper than in August as well.