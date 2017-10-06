news

European digital ministers sign Tallinn Declaration on e-Government ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Entrepreneurshhip and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE) speaking at the signing of the Tallinn Declaration on Friday. Oct. 6, 2017.
Minister of Entrepreneurshhip and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE) speaking at the signing of the Tallinn Declaration on Friday. Oct. 6, 2017. Source: (Aron Urb/EU2017EE)
News

All EU member states, along with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries of Liechtenstein, Norway, Iceland and Switzerland on Friday signed the Tallinn Declaration on e-Government, which establishes common goals for the development of e-government over the next five years.

"For Estonians, e-government has become quite commonplace, and we are used to doing things online," Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE) was quoted by spokespeople as saying. "However, in Europe as a whole, e-governance is not as prevalent as it is for us.

"The Tallinn Declaration does not translate into innovation for Estonia, as we have already complied with the guidelines agreed upon today with other European countries," the minister noted. "For other European countries, however, the Tallinn Declaration will bring about significant changes. We came to a common understanding that all European countries need to create opportunities for their citizens and enterprises to use state services digitally and without the need to leave their homes. The deployment of ID cards across Europe is another aim, in order for digital signatures to be provided internationally — me with my Estonian card and my neighbor with their state document. Think about how much time this would save."

According to Palo, the Tallinn Declaration will also provide guidelines on how to increase cooperation within Europe. "First and foremost, we do not want countries to ask citizens and businesses the same data any times over," she offered as an example. "If I have already registered my car in Estonia, it would be wise if I did not have to redo it, for example, when moving to Belgium. Governments could exchange this data automatically."

She noted, however, that it must be kept in mind that one's personal data belongs exclusively to the citizen, and that countries can only share such data when the person in question has provided explicit permission for doing so.

"Looking back, the previous e-government declaration was signed in Malmö in 2009," Palo recalled. "It is clear that the world has changed significantly in the meantime. People's security issues are no longer solely a matter of physical safety, as cybersecurity has become at least as important. With the Tallinn Declaration, we collectively agreed that the principles of security and privacy must be in line with the highest standards when developing state e-services."

 

Tallinn Declaration was signed under the auspices of the ministerial conference on e-government where European digital ministers, business people, e-government experts and civil society representatives met to discuss the future technologies of e-government and share existing user experience across countries. Among the e-government technologies, the conference focused on artificial intelligence, virtual reality and solutions against fake news, already important in the day-to-day work of governments and even more important in the future, as experts predict, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said.

Conference speakers and panelists are to analyze how future technologies can make the decision-making process of politicians more data-based. Among the speakers are Marco Pancin, one of Google's top executives, Dominic Eskofier, head of the European Virtual Reality Association, former NATO Col. Aivar Jaeski, and Prime Minister Juri Ratas.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

euurve paloeftatallinn declaration on e-government


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Opinion
MORE NEWS
05.10

Pastor defends Registered Partnership Act, archbishop denounces statement

05.10

Ministry wants to place electoral college at heart of presidential election

05.10

Estonian government approves creation of three public transport centers

05.10

Savisaar always wanted to decide everything himself, says Sarapuu

05.10

Third large ferry to serve Virtsu-Kuivastu line during Saaremaa rally

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:21

European digital ministers sign Tallinn Declaration on e-Government

16:42

Estonian warrant officer awarded medal by US Army Europe commander

15:47

Ratas discusses Eastern Partnership with deputy leaders of Belarus, Ukraine

15:17

Center Party: Tallinn platformUpdated

14:43

First replacement wheelsets for Elron trains arrive from Russia

13:48

Company of British troops to visit, conduct exercise in Saaremaa next week

12:44

September consumer price index up 3.7 percent

11:46

Rain Laane chosen as new head of Estonian Health Insurance Fund

10:37

GALLERY: Estonian president votes online from Jüri High School

09:44

Lying their way to power: Parties' absurd promises and their consequences

08:52

Paper: Completion of Estonia's eastern border to be delayed

05.10

Estonia to provide €670,000 in support for Mobile-ID access development

05.10

Pastor defends Registered Partnership Act, archbishop denounces statement

05.10

Ministry wants to place electoral college at heart of presidential election

05.10

Estonian government approves creation of three public transport centers

05.10

Estonia's Taxify expands ride-hailing platform to Paris

05.10

Why is e-voting available only in Estonian?

05.10

Savisaar always wanted to decide everything himself, says Sarapuu

05.10

Third large ferry to serve Virtsu-Kuivastu line during Saaremaa rally

05.10

E-voting explained step by step

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: