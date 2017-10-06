Estonian warrant officer awarded medal by US Army Europe commander

Commander of U.S. Army Europe Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges has awarded Chief Warrant Officer Siim Saliste of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) with the United States' Meritorious Service Medal.

When presenting Saliste with the medal in the Laidoner Room of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn, Hodges said that he was acknowledging Saliste for his contributions to promoting the service of non-commissioned officers of Estonia and its allies, spokespeople for the headquarters said.

Saliste has served in the EDF since 1994, including in the Baltic Battalion, as an instructor at the Estonian National Defence College and as a warrant officer of the Estonian Land Forces.

Since May 1, 2014, Saliste has fulfilled the tasks of the Warrant Officer of the Defence Forces and is the first member of the EDF to hold this position.

The Warrant Officer of the Defence Forces is tasked with advising the Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces on servicemen and non-commissioned officers (NCOs), being responsible for the individual preparedness of EDF personnel as well as developing the service and training of NCOs.