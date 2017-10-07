US to support establishing radar positioning on Estonia's eastern border

The United States is to support the establishment of radar positioning along the Narva River on Estonia's northeastern border with $5 million in order to ensure better coverage of the river with electronic surveillance.

Establishing radar positioning along the Narva River includes planning, the construction of a radar tower, a radar, cameras, electrical connections, access roads, a communications solution, uninterrupted energy supply, a surveillance system and more, Estonia's Ministry of the Interior said. Establishing the position will significantly improve guarding of the border along the Narva River and increase the possibility of detecting illegal border crossings.

The support being offered by the U.S. amounts to approximately €4.26 million.

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) commended the U.S.' contribution to border construction. "In addition to Estonia, building the eastern border is important for the EU and NATO as well, which is why it must be done thoroughly and so that it will last for multiple generations," he said. "Building the border is certainly one of the biggest challenges in recent history. I am very glad that it is not only excellent colleagues from Estonia but also god partners from abroad who are contributing to this."

Construction of the entire eastern border is expected to cost over €70 million.