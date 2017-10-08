Savisaar sees no reason not to be re-elected mayor of Tallinn

In an interview published in the weekend supplement of daily Eesti Päevaleht, suspended Tallinn mayor and former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar, who is currently standing trial for alleged corruption crimes, said that he saw no reason why he should not be re-elected mayor of Estonia's capital city.

Savisaar said that his election coalition is prepared to cooperate with all political powers that receive seats in the city council. Asked if the Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn will cooperate with everyone once the election coalition gets to the council or if they will eliminate some, Savisaar reaffirmed that the election coalition will cooperate with everyone who exceeds the election threshold.

"I have never been among those who speak as if they are children in a sandbox saying that I will not play with you," Savisaar told the newspaper.

On the subject of being re-elected mayor of Tallinn, Savisaar said why not, as he is currently mayor as well.

Asked about the number of votes his election coalition can expect to receive, Savisaar said that while daily Postimees predicted that the election coalition would receive seven to eight percent of votes and Sputnik estimated they would receive 53 percent of votes, the truth will be somewhere in between.