Tallinn Airport passenger numbers surge in September ({{commentsTotal}})

More than 266,000 passengers used the services of Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport in September, an increase of 24 percent over the same month last year.

The number of passengers served by the airport during the first nine months of the year was greater by more than 300,000, or 18 percent, than during the same period last year. Tallinn Airport crossed the two million passenger mark on Oct. 1, over a month and a half sooner than last year's Nov. 19, the state-owned airport company said on Friday.

Tallinn Airport CCO Eero Pärgmäe said that while September passenger numbers were boosted in part by events related to the ongoing Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU, which began on July 1, the number of passengers connected to presidency-related events makes up less than one-tenth of this year's total growth, the rest being the result of a general increase in the numbers of business travelers and tourists.

September saw continued rapid growth in charter flights as well, with boardings increasing by 33 percent on year last month. New destinations gaining popularity alongside traditional favorites such as Antalya, Heraklion and Varna include Tivat, Montenegro and Pula, Croatia.

Last month, Vueling concluded seasonal flights between Tallinn and Barcelona, while Nordica concluded its direct flights to Berlin and Rijeka for the season.

As of October, regular flights are operated out of Tallinn Airport to 34 different destinations.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

