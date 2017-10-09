Advance voting now in voting districts, e-voting continues

news

At a polling station.
At a polling station. Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
While e-voting continues until Wednesday 6 p.m., advance voting at polling stations in the county centers is no longer possible.

Instead, traditional advance voting continues at specific polling stations in the voting districts.

To find out where you have to go to vote, check your valijakaart (polling card). It specifies your polling station. Otherwise you can have a look at this map here: simply enter your address, and the map shows you your polling station.

Until Wednesday Oct. 11 you can vote online and at a specific polling station in your voting district. There is no voting on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before election day.

You cannot vote online on election day. Another important thing to note is that you’re free to use the e-voting app as many times as you like—only your last entered selection will be registered at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Voting on election day

On election day you can only vote in your local voting district and at the polling station specified on your polling card (see above). Polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

You can vote at home on election day if your health doesn’t allow you to leave the house. This requires a special application to be submitted to your voting district, municipality, or city district’s administration no later than 2 p.m. on election day.

Means of identification accepted by polling stations

You need a valid document to confirm your identity. You do not need to take along or print off your polling card.

Accepted personal documents include:

  • ID card
  • Driver’s licence
  • Estonian passport
  • Diplomatic passport
  • Seafarer’s discharge book
  • Pension certificate

In Estonia, everyone votes for themselves. You can’t authorize someone else to vote on your behalf.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

