Don’t miss: Election debates in English on Monday, Tuesday

The first election debate in English is taking place at Tallinn’s Erinevate Tubade Klubi at 7 p.m. today Monday, the second at 3 p.m. at Hotel Viru tomorrow Tuesday. Both are free of charge, and ERR News will stream both of them live.

Monday debate: All major parties invited, expat coalition taking part as well

Debaters are Lance Gareth Edward Boxall for Hääled, Yoko Alender for the Reform Party, Kaspar Kurve for the Estonian Greens, Kadri Kõusaar for the Social Democrats, Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu for the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), and Abdul Turay for the Center Party. According to the organizers, an invitation was extended to the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) as well.

Venue: Erinevate Tubade Klubi, Telliskivi 60-A1, Tallinn, 4th floor

Time: Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

Admission: free, limited number of seats

The debate is arranged as part of the Estonishing Evenings series. You can follow this link to the event page on Facebook.

Tuesday debate: Major parties discuss vision for Tallinn

The second debate is between the four major parties. Participants are Barbi Pilvre for the Social Democrats, Raimond Kaljulaid for the Center Party, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus for the Reform Party, and Urmas Reinsalu for IRL.

Venue: Hotel Viru, Bolero 1, Viru väljak 4, Tallinn

Time: Oct. 10, 3 p.m.

Admission: free

The Tuesday debate is arranged by the British-Estonian Chamber of Commerce. The debate was announced with an admission fee of €10, but the chamber later decided to waive it.

ERR News will stream both events live as they happen. The live stream will be placed at the top of this article no later than 7 p.m. on Monday, and 3 p.m. on Tuesday.