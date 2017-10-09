Watch the second election debate in English live on ERR News at 1 p.m. Representatives of the four major parties—the Reform Party, the Center Party, the Social Democrats, and IRL—will debate their vision for the capital. The debate is hosted by the British-Estonian Chamber of Commerce.

Debating are Barbi Pilvre for the Social Democrats, Raimond Kaljulaid for the Center Party, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus for the Reform Party, and Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu for the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL).

Venue: Hotel Viru, Bolero 1, Viru väljak 4, Tallinn

Time: Oct. 10, 1 p.m.

Admission: free

The Tuesday debate is arranged by the British-Estonian Chamber of Commerce. The debate was announced with an admission fee of €10, but the chamber later decided to waive it.

ERR News will stream also the second event live. The live stream will be placed at the top of this article no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday.