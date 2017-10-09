news

LIVE 7-10 p.m. Election debate in English: Future of Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

News
{{1507528740000 | amCalendar}}
The debate starts at 7 p.m.
The debate starts at 7 p.m. Source: (Silver Tambur)
News

Watch the Future of Tallinn election debate live on ERR News. Six candidates of the major parties and election coalitions debate their platform for the local elections on Sunday at Tallinn's Erinevate Tubade Klubi.

Debaters tonight are Lance Gareth Edward Boxall for Hääled, Yoko Alender for the Reform Party, Kaspar Kurve for the Estonian Greens, Kadri Kõusaar for the Social Democrats, Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu for the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), and Abdul Turay for the Center Party. According to the organizers, an invitation was extended to the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) as well.

Venue: Erinevate Tubade Klubi, Telliskivi 60-A1, Tallinn, 4th floor
Time: Oct. 9, 7 p.m.
Admission: free, limited number of seats

The debate is arranged as part of the Estonishing Evenings series. You can follow this link to the event page on Facebook.

Second debate tomorrow: Major parties discuss vision for Tallinn

The second debate is between the four major parties. Participants are Barbi Pilvre for the Social Democrats, Raimond Kaljulaid for the Center Party, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus for the Reform Party, and Urmas Reinsalu for IRL.

Venue: Hotel Viru, Bolero 1, Viru väljak 4, Tallinn
Time: Oct. 10, 1 p.m.
Admission: free

The Tuesday debate is arranged by the British-Estonian Chamber of Commerce. The debate was announced with an admission fee of €10, but the chamber later decided to waive it.

ERR News will stream both events live as they happen. The live stream will be placed at the top of this article no later than 7 p.m. on Monday, and 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

2017 local elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Opinion
MORE NEWS
10:20

Latvia's Saskaņa party ditches agreement with Putin's United Russia

09:44

Nearly €7 million to be allocated for pay hikes in internal security sector

08.10

Ratas: Current, next Riigikogu will not repeal Registered Partnership Act

07.10

Deputy minister: Estonia supports inclusion of Romania in Schengen area

07.10

US to support establishing radar positioning on Estonia's eastern border

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:33

LIVE 7-10 p.m. Election debate in English: Future of TallinnUpdated

17:20

Ratas: Center Party not planning to give up protocol with United Russia

16:38

Opponents seeking to stall pulp mill project file appeal of court ruling

16:20

Two quota refugee families remain living in TartuUpdated

15:47

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, oldies but goodies edition: Oct. 9-15

15:18

Nestor meets with Australian House speaker to discuss IT cooperation

14:31

Apotheka ordered to stop dispensing medicine at PERH location

12:17

Estonian state official found guilty of disclosing state secret released

11:26

Kontaveit, Kanepi rise in women's world tennis rankings

10:20

Latvia's Saskaņa party ditches agreement with Putin's United Russia

09:44

Nearly €7 million to be allocated for pay hikes in internal security sector

09:28

E-voting explained step by stepUpdated

08:36

Advance voting now in voting districts, e-voting continues

08.10

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers surge in September

08.10

Ratas: Current, next Riigikogu will not repeal Registered Partnership Act

08.10

Savisaar sees no reason not to be re-elected mayor of Tallinn

07.10

Deputy minister: Estonia supports inclusion of Romania in Schengen area

07.10

Allocate more money to Lasnamäe and Mustamäe, says Daniel James Coll

07.10

Magnetic MRO, Estonia's 2017 company of the year, up for sale

07.10

US to support establishing radar positioning on Estonia's eastern border

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: