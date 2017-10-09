news

Nearly €7 million to be allocated for pay hikes in internal security sector ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The Rescue Board's new firetrucks.
The Rescue Board's new firetrucks. Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
News

Next year, €6.9 million of the state budget will be allocated to wage increases in the internal security area of government in Estonia, making up just over four percent of the salary fund for internal security staff, the Ministry of the Interior announced on Monday.

The majority of the funding earmarked for increasing wages will go to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

The PPA will receive €4.5 million for increasing employee wages, which accounts for 4.1 percent of the institution's salary fund. Among other things, the PPA will use the extra funding to increase police officials' minimum wage from the current €975 to €1,075 per month.

The Rescue Board will receive an additional €1.6 million, or nearly 4.3 percent of its salary fund. The majority of this funding will go toward increased wages for rescue squads and operational employees. For example, a rescue squad member's average pay together with bonuses will increase 5.2 percent from €855 to €900 per month.

The Ministry of the Interior's IT and Development Centre (SMIT) will receive just over €449,000, or 5.2 percent of the institution's salary fund, for increasing the wages of its IT employees.

A large portion of this money will go toward increasing the wages of those employees responsible for the creation and management of information systems, including developers and system administrators. Police and rescuers' work today would be impossible without IT services, the ministry noted in a press release.

Estonia's emergency call center, the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences and the Ministry of the Interior will also receive additional funding next year. The emergency call center will dedicate €215,000 toward increasing rescue leaders' average wages from €979 to €1,033 per month, while the Academy of Security Sciences will put €149,000 toward the establishment of a new 25-cadet distance learning group at the Police and Border Guard College.

The Ministry of the Interior will receive €149,000, or 2.5 percent of its salary fund, for increasing employee wages.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

wagesppaministry of the interiorestonian academy of security sciences


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Opinion
MORE NEWS
06.10

European digital ministers sign Tallinn Declaration on e-Government

06.10

Estonian warrant officer awarded medal by US Army Europe commander

06.10

Ratas discusses Eastern Partnership with deputy leaders of Belarus, Ukraine

06.10

Company of British troops to visit, conduct exercise in Saaremaa next week

06.10

GALLERY: Estonian president votes online from Jüri High School

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
10:20

Latvia’s Saskaņa party ditches agreement with Putin’s United Russia

09:40

Nearly €7 million to be allocated for pay hikes in internal security sector

09:28

E-voting explained step by stepUpdated

08:59

Don’t miss: Election debates in English on Monday, Tuesday

08:36

Advance voting now in voting districts, e-voting continues

08.10

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers surge in September

08.10

Ratas: Current, next Riigikogu will not repeal Registered Partnership Act

08.10

Savisaar sees no reason not to be re-elected mayor of Tallinn

07.10

Deputy minister: Estonia supports inclusion of Romania in Schengen area

07.10

Allocate more money to Lasnamäe and Mustamäe, says Daniel James Coll

07.10

Magnetic MRO, Estonia's 2017 company of the year, up for sale

07.10

US to support establishing radar positioning on Estonia's eastern border

06.10

European digital ministers sign Tallinn Declaration on e-Government

06.10

Estonian warrant officer awarded medal by US Army Europe commander

06.10

Ratas discusses Eastern Partnership with deputy leaders of Belarus, Ukraine

06.10

Center Party: Tallinn platformUpdated

06.10

First replacement wheelsets for Elron trains arrive from Russia

06.10

Company of British troops to visit, conduct exercise in Saaremaa next week

06.10

September consumer price index up 3.7 percent

06.10

Rain Laane chosen as new head of Estonian Health Insurance Fund

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: