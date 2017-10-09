news

Kontaveit, Kanepi rise in women's world tennis rankings ({{commentsTotal}})

Anett Kontaveit at a match last week. July 2017.
Anett Kontaveit at a match last week. July 2017. Source: (AFP/Scanpix)
Estonia's top two women's tennis players Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi both improved their positions in the freshly released WTA women's tennis rankings.

Kontaveit, Estonia's top tennis player, moved up one spot and is now ranked 35th worldwide, while Kanepi jumped up two spots to 110th.

Romanian Simona Halep now tops the WTA's rankings, usurping Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza, who now ranks second. The Czech Republic's Karolína Plíšková, who has likewise previously occuped the rankings' top spot, is currently ranked third, while Ukraine's Elina Svitolina dropped to fourth place.

American Venus Williams remains ranked fifth worldwide.

Estonia's top male tennis player Jürgen Zopp remained at 191 in the ATP men's tennis rankings; points earned by Zopp's making it to the ITF finals in Falun, Sweden, will be reflected beginning next week. Vladimir Ivanov, meanwhile, dropped 23 spots to 501, and Kenneth Raisma nine spots to 724.

Spain's Rafael Nadal continues to dominate the ATP rankings, followed by Switzerland's Roger Federer, Scotland's Andy Murray, Germany's Alexander Zvererv and Croatia's Marin Čilić.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

