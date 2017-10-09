news

Estonian state official found guilty of disclosing state secret released

Former adviser of the Estonian Government Office's National Security and Defence Coordination Unit Raine Eenma, who was found guilty of leaking a state secret and classified external information by Harju County Court last Monday, has been released, daily Eesti Päevaleht reported.

State Prosecutor Inna Ombler said that Eenma's leak was a deliberate act, but all related documents were nevertheless retrieved. "We believe that the pretrial procedure identified that all classified documents removed from the secure area of the Government Office by Eenma have been found and confiscated during a search," she said.

Eenma's trial was held behind closed doors to protect the state secret in question. Eenma had been laid off from his government job only a week before the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) detained him on June 29 and found a number of documents involving the state secret as well as classified external information in his home.

"He moved a state secret and classified external information, which were in his possession as a result of performing work tasks at the Government Office, outside the secure area of the Government Office," Ombler said. "We can only guess what a person is thinking when directly violating these handling rules — that is, taking them outside of the secure area, in another case forwarding them in a way that puts a state secret and external information at risk. In this case, we identified that this information was taken outside and was fortunately also retrieved."

An illegal revolver and 160 cartridges were also found during the search conducted at the former government official's home.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

