Two quota refugee families remain living in Tartu ({{commentsTotal}})

War refugees in Haapsalu. Photo is illustrative.
War refugees in Haapsalu. Photo is illustrative. Source: (ERR)
While altogether 15 refugee families have been provided accommodation in the Southern Estonian city of Tartu over the last two years, as of September just two families remained in the city, regional daily Tartu Postimees reported.

Since 2015, a total of 64 people in 15 families have arrived in Tartu from the Accommodation Centre for Asylum Seekers in Vao under the EU's migration plan. As of September, however, just nine people — two families of quota refugees and one individual — remained living in Estonia's second largest city.

According to the paper, ten refugee children were enrolled in schools and kindergartens in Tartu in May, just half of whom were still enrolled at the beginning of the current school year. Within the past two months, two families who had been resettled in Estonia under the EU migration plan left Tartu to move to other countries.

Piret Paatsi, head teacher at Tartu Descartes School, said that, based on her personal experiences, there are two types of new immigrant families. She said that there are those who have a positive attitude in every respect and begin learning the Estonian language as soon as possible, but more typical tend to be those who could be considered as simply passing through, as they knowingly come to Estonia only for a few months and then leave without notice.

A total of 161 refugees have been relocated or resettled in Estonia from Greece and Turkey since the EU program was launched, 84 of whom are either not currently in Estonia or have left the country permanently. Thus, 77 quota refugees currently reside in Estonia.

Estonia has pledged to accept 550 asylum-seekers from Italy and Greece over a two-year period under the EU migrant relocation and resettlement plan.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

