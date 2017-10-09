Apotheka ordered to stop dispensing medicine at PERH location

Terve Pere Apteek OÜ, which operates a chain of pharmacies under the Apotheka brand, has been ordered by the State Agency of Medicines to stop dispensing medicine at its pharmacy location on the premises of North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH) in Tallinn.

The State Agency of Medicines has forbidden the pharmacy situated in Estonia's largest hospital from issuing medicine, Terve Pere Apteek CEO Kadri Ulla said in a press release. The company continues to sell food supplements on the premises and allow for customers to order medicine for delivery, however.

"We have contested the decision of the State Agency of Medicines to suspend the activity license of the pharmacy situated on the hospital's premises in [Tallinn Administrative Court], and have sought provisional legal protection so that the pharmacy can resume normal operations as soon as possible," Ulla noted.

The State Agency of Medicines, meanwhile, said in a press release that it has partially suspended the activity license of Terve Pere Apteek OÜ until the latter presents a valid rental agreement proving its right to use the premises at PERH.

The state agency noted that while it will not interfere in the dispute between Terve Pere Apteek OÜ and PERH over the lease to the premises, its duty is review compliance of the holder of an activity license with the requirements thereof.

The procedure being conducted by the State Agency of Medicines is ongoing, and the agency is currently awaiting the business operator's explanations concerning the further actions of Terve Pere Apteek OÜ to achieve compliance with requirements. If the owner of the pharmacy believes that there are no inconsistencies, it must present documents proving this to the agency, which the company has not yet done to date, the State Agency of Medicines said on Monday.

Terve Pere Apteek, the operator of a chain of pharmacies under the Apotheka brand, has run a pharmacy location at PERH for years. This summer, as the pharmacy's lease was set to expire, the hospital held a competition for the contract to operate the pharmacy location, which was won by Benu Apteek Eesti OÜ.

When the previous lease expired in October, Terve Pere Apteek refused to vacate the premises, citing shortcomings in how the competition was conducted as well as a valid accord regarding rent with PERH.