news

Nestor meets with Australian House speaker to discuss IT cooperation ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Tony Smith with President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) in Tallinn on Monday. Oct. 9, 2017.
Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Tony Smith with President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) in Tallinn on Monday. Oct. 9, 2017. Source: (Riigikogu)
News

President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) met with Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Tony Smith in Tallinn on Monday, where the two discussed the importance of cooperation between Estonia and Australia in the IT field.

Nestor and Smith agreed that the digital sector was a good cooperation point for the two countries, according to a Riigikogu press release. Nestor told Smith about the Estonian e-state's developments in the IT field, and the two also discussed e-elections, e-services and cybersecurity.

According to Nestor, utilizing the opportunities provided by e-services has become a sort of fundamental right in Estonia. "Estonia is ready to cooperate in these issues and share its experience in cyberdefense, e-governance as well as the digital economy," he added.

Smith said that Australia has a national interest in joint activities in IT developments and the cybersecurity sector. He also noted that it is important for both sides to continue mutual bilateral cooperation both at the parliamentary level and in international organizations.

While in Estonia, Smith is also scheduled to meet with First Vice-President of the Riigikogu Enn Eesmaa (Center), Deputy Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Keit Pentus-Rosimannus as well as members of the Estonia-Australia and New Zealand parliamentary group Mart Helme (EKRE) and Laine Randjärv (Reform).

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikoguitcybersecurityeiki nestoraustraliadigitaltony smith


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Opinion
MORE NEWS
08.10

Ratas: Current, next Riigikogu will not repeal Registered Partnership Act

07.10

Deputy minister: Estonia supports inclusion of Romania in Schengen area

07.10

US to support establishing radar positioning on Estonia's eastern border

06.10

European digital ministers sign Tallinn Declaration on e-Government

06.10

Estonian warrant officer awarded medal by US Army Europe commander

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:47

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, oldies but goodies edition: Oct. 9-15

15:18

Nestor meets with Australian House speaker to discuss IT cooperation

14:31

Apotheka ordered to stop dispensing medicine at PERH location

13:23

Two quota refugee families remain living in Tartu

12:17

Estonian state official found guilty of disclosing state secret released

11:26

Kontaveit, Kanepi rise in women's world tennis rankings

10:20

Latvia's Saskaņa party ditches agreement with Putin's United Russia

09:44

Nearly €7 million to be allocated for pay hikes in internal security sector

09:28

E-voting explained step by stepUpdated

08:59

Don’t miss: Election debates in English on Monday, Tuesday

08:36

Advance voting now in voting districts, e-voting continues

08.10

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers surge in September

08.10

Ratas: Current, next Riigikogu will not repeal Registered Partnership Act

08.10

Savisaar sees no reason not to be re-elected mayor of Tallinn

07.10

Deputy minister: Estonia supports inclusion of Romania in Schengen area

07.10

Allocate more money to Lasnamäe and Mustamäe, says Daniel James Coll

07.10

Magnetic MRO, Estonia's 2017 company of the year, up for sale

07.10

US to support establishing radar positioning on Estonia's eastern border

06.10

European digital ministers sign Tallinn Declaration on e-Government

06.10

Estonian warrant officer awarded medal by US Army Europe commander

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: