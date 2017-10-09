Nestor meets with Australian House speaker to discuss IT cooperation

President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) met with Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Tony Smith in Tallinn on Monday, where the two discussed the importance of cooperation between Estonia and Australia in the IT field.

Nestor and Smith agreed that the digital sector was a good cooperation point for the two countries, according to a Riigikogu press release. Nestor told Smith about the Estonian e-state's developments in the IT field, and the two also discussed e-elections, e-services and cybersecurity.

According to Nestor, utilizing the opportunities provided by e-services has become a sort of fundamental right in Estonia. "Estonia is ready to cooperate in these issues and share its experience in cyberdefense, e-governance as well as the digital economy," he added.

Smith said that Australia has a national interest in joint activities in IT developments and the cybersecurity sector. He also noted that it is important for both sides to continue mutual bilateral cooperation both at the parliamentary level and in international organizations.

While in Estonia, Smith is also scheduled to meet with First Vice-President of the Riigikogu Enn Eesmaa (Center), Deputy Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Keit Pentus-Rosimannus as well as members of the Estonia-Australia and New Zealand parliamentary group Mart Helme (EKRE) and Laine Randjärv (Reform).