Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, oldies but goodies edition: Oct. 9-15

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week's recommendations concentrate on events and festivals that have already been held at least once and will keep being held, because they are just very, very good!"

Ongoing - Wednesday, Oct. 11

MoeKunstiKino: Fashion Design Cinema 2017

Cinema Sõprus, Tallinn

Tallinn fashion film festival "MoeKunstiKino" offers filims that open the doors of the glamorous and slightly mysterious world of fashion and allow viewers to peek behind the curtains in this exciting world.

Ongoing - Tuesday, Oct. 17

Golden Mask in Estonia 2017

Various locations across Estonia

The festival "Golden Mask in Estonia" is one of the most important cultural events of the year, uniting Estonian and Russian audiences. The festival showcases nominees and winners of the recent seasons of the Russian theater festival Golden Mask.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 - Sunday, Oct. 15

Viljandi Guitar Festival

Various locations, Viljandi

Viljandi Guitar Festival was created to promote improvisational and trans-style guitar playing and diversify Estonia and Viljandi's cultural landscapes. Festivalgoers can listen to guitarists representing various styles of music and acquaint themselves with various improvisation and playing techniques as well as types of guitar.

Thursday, Oct. 12 - Sunday, Oct. 15

6th International A-Festival

Tartu Student House

The sixth edition of the A-Festival will feature performances from Germany, Russia, Latvia, Belgium and Estonia. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience physical theatre ("Obsession of Stella Polaris," Tartu Student Theatre, and "Fairytale," Movement Theatre D.O.M, St. Petersburg), absurd comedy by Eugene Ionesco ("The Bald Soprano," Polygon Theatre School), Shakespeare's tragicomic travel through the storm ("The Tempest," Studio-lab Milky Way/Oryol Cultural Institute) and much, much more.

Friday, Oct. 13

ERSO, presented by AUDI: The Maestro concert series

Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn

This is an oldie but goodie in the sense that the name of the series is a recurring one, but there is a great deal of new this season. The Maestro concert series is a true parade of stars. Conducting for the first time in Estonia are internationally recognized Austrian violinist and conductor Thomas Zehetmair as well as Robert Trevino, a younger generation American conductor who has quickly gained international recognition and will begin his second season as the principal conductor of the Basque National Orchestra. These great names certainly won't be the only ones, so stay tuned!

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.