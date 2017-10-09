news

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, oldies but goodies edition: Oct. 9-15 ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
"The Idiot" at the Golden Mask festival. Source: (Press photo)
Culture

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week's recommendations concentrate on events and festivals that have already been held at least once and will keep being held, because they are just very, very good!"

Ongoing - Wednesday, Oct. 11

MoeKunstiKino: Fashion Design Cinema 2017
Cinema Sõprus, Tallinn

Tallinn fashion film festival "MoeKunstiKino" offers filims that open the doors of the glamorous and slightly mysterious world of fashion and allow viewers to peek behind the curtains in this exciting world.

Ongoing - Tuesday, Oct. 17

Golden Mask in Estonia 2017
Various locations across Estonia

The festival "Golden Mask in Estonia" is one of the most important cultural events of the year, uniting Estonian and Russian audiences. The festival showcases nominees and winners of the recent seasons of the Russian theater festival Golden Mask.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 - Sunday, Oct. 15

Viljandi Guitar Festival
Various locations, Viljandi

Viljandi Guitar Festival was created to promote improvisational and trans-style guitar playing and diversify Estonia and Viljandi's cultural landscapes. Festivalgoers can listen to guitarists representing various styles of music and acquaint themselves with various improvisation and playing techniques as well as types of guitar.

Thursday, Oct. 12 - Sunday, Oct. 15

6th International A-Festival
Tartu Student House

The sixth edition of the A-Festival will feature performances from Germany, Russia, Latvia, Belgium and Estonia. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience physical theatre ("Obsession of Stella Polaris," Tartu Student Theatre, and "Fairytale," Movement Theatre D.O.M, St. Petersburg), absurd comedy by Eugene Ionesco ("The Bald Soprano," Polygon Theatre School), Shakespeare's tragicomic travel through the storm ("The Tempest," Studio-lab Milky Way/Oryol Cultural Institute) and much, much more.

Friday, Oct. 13

ERSO, presented by AUDI: The Maestro concert series
Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn

This is an oldie but goodie in the sense that the name of the series is a recurring one, but there is a great deal of new this season. The Maestro concert series is a true parade of stars. Conducting for the first time in Estonia are internationally recognized Austrian violinist and conductor Thomas Zehetmair as well as Robert Trevino, a younger generation American conductor who has quickly gained international recognition and will begin his second season as the principal conductor of the Basque National Orchestra. These great names certainly won't be the only ones, so stay tuned!

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

culture.eeweekly recommendationsevents


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Opinion
MORE NEWS
08.10

Ratas: Current, next Riigikogu will not repeal Registered Partnership Act

07.10

Deputy minister: Estonia supports inclusion of Romania in Schengen area

07.10

US to support establishing radar positioning on Estonia's eastern border

06.10

European digital ministers sign Tallinn Declaration on e-Government

06.10

Estonian warrant officer awarded medal by US Army Europe commander

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
15:47

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, oldies but goodies edition: Oct. 9-15

15:18

Nestor meets with Australian House speaker to discuss IT cooperation

14:31

Apotheka ordered to stop dispensing medicine at PERH location

13:23

Two quota refugee families remain living in Tartu

12:17

Estonian state official found guilty of disclosing state secret released

11:26

Kontaveit, Kanepi rise in women's world tennis rankings

10:20

Latvia's Saskaņa party ditches agreement with Putin's United Russia

09:44

Nearly €7 million to be allocated for pay hikes in internal security sector

09:28

E-voting explained step by stepUpdated

08:59

Don’t miss: Election debates in English on Monday, Tuesday

08:36

Advance voting now in voting districts, e-voting continues

08.10

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers surge in September

08.10

Ratas: Current, next Riigikogu will not repeal Registered Partnership Act

08.10

Savisaar sees no reason not to be re-elected mayor of Tallinn

07.10

Deputy minister: Estonia supports inclusion of Romania in Schengen area

07.10

Allocate more money to Lasnamäe and Mustamäe, says Daniel James Coll

07.10

Magnetic MRO, Estonia's 2017 company of the year, up for sale

07.10

US to support establishing radar positioning on Estonia's eastern border

06.10

European digital ministers sign Tallinn Declaration on e-Government

06.10

Estonian warrant officer awarded medal by US Army Europe commander

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: