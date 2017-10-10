news

September unemployment up ten percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

People reading job ads at a job fair in Tartu. April 2017.
People reading job ads at a job fair in Tartu. April 2017. Source: (Kristjan Teedema/Tartu Postimees/Scanpix)
The number of registered unemployed in Estonia stood at 28,863 at the end of September, making of 4.5 percent of the total workforce between the ages of 16 and retirement age.

While the number of registered unemployed decreased compared to August, the number of registered unemployed with reduced work capacity increased slightly month over month. At the end of the month, a total of 8,824 individuals with reduced work capacity were registered as unemployed, making up 31 percent of the unemployed, the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF).

The rate of registered unemployment remained highest in Ida-Viru County at 9.2 percent, followed by Valga County at 8.4 percent. Unemployment was lowest, meanwhile, in Harju County at 3.3 percent and Saare County at 3.5 percent.

Unskilled workers made up the biggest part of the registered jobless who had previously worked, accounting for 23 percent of the total, ahead of service and sales personnel at 18 percent and skilled workers and craftsmen at 16 percent.

A total of 4,578 new job offers were added to the job offers available via the EUIF in September, 12 percent fewer than in August and nine percent fewer than last September. The EUIF had a total of 10,022 jobs on offer during the month, 23 percent of which were for service and sales personnel, 22 percent for unskilled workers, and 21 percent for skilled workers and craftsmen.

During the month of September, 3,394 people, including 685 persons with reduced work capacity, found employment or started a business with help from the EUIF.

9,508 people, or 33 percent of the registered unemployed, received unemployment insurance benefits in September. The average benefit was €443 per calendar month, and the sum total disbursed surpassed €3.7 million. The basic unemployment allowance of €151 per month was paid out to 6,651 people, or 23 percent of the registered jobless.

Layoff benefits were paid to €468 people last month, with the average benefit awarded totaling €1,595. A total of more than €749,000 was paid out in layoff benefits.

Employer insolvency benefits were awarded to 86 persons, with the average benefit totaling €2,573. Overall, more than €276,000 was disbursed under this item.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

