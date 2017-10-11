news

Last day of advance and e-voting, turnout at 20 percent ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Polling station.
Polling station. Source: (Martin Dremljuga/ERR)
News

Wednesday is the last day of advance voting. If you want to vote electronically, you also have to do so today, as there is no e-voting on election day. The turnout reached some 20 percent by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The number of votes cast stood at 223,651 at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. 141,716 voted electronically, 81,935 at polling stations. These numbers mean that more than 20 percent of all those residents who are entitled to vote in the local elections have already done so, compared to 16.5 percent in the last elections four years ago.

Advance voting ends today at 6 p.m. Whoever wants to vote electronically has to do so today. There will be no e-voting on election day. You can use the voting app as many times as you like, only the last decision you enter before 6 p.m. today Wednesday will count.

Polling stations in voting districts also remain open until 6 p.m. today. There is no voting on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Voting on election day

On election day you can only vote in your local voting district and at the polling station specified on your polling card (see above). Polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

You can vote at home on election day if your health doesn’t allow you to leave the house. This requires a special application to be submitted to your voting district, municipality, or city district’s administration no later than 2 p.m. on election day.

Means of identification accepted by polling stations

You need a valid document to confirm your identity. You do not need to take along or print off your polling card.

Accepted personal documents include:

  • ID card
  • Driver’s licence
  • Estonian passport
  • Diplomatic passport
  • Seafarer’s discharge book
  • Pension certificate

In Estonia, everyone votes for themselves. You can’t authorize someone else to vote on your behalf.

Editor: Dario Cavegn



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Opinion
MORE NEWS
09.10

Ratas: Center Party not planning to give up protocol with United Russia

09.10

Two quota refugee families remain living in Tartu

09.10

Nestor meets with Australian House speaker to discuss IT cooperation

09.10

Estonian state official found guilty of disclosing state secret released

09.10

Kontaveit, Kanepi rise in women's world tennis rankings

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:37

If convicted, Savisaar's election coalition could lose his personal mandate

08:48

Last day of advance and e-voting, turnout at 20 percent

10.10

EU vocational education leaders discuss need for support to raise quality

10.10

Second election debate: Reform, IRL, Social Democrats, Center Updated

10.10

Riigikogu to discuss bill barring convicts from running in elections

10.10

PACE appoints Herkel rapporteur on Ukrainian law on education

10.10

Estonia to receive €80 million less than expected in alcohol tax in 2018

10.10

September unemployment up ten percent on year

10.10

Minister wants monthly support for young adults working in Ida-Viru County

10.10

Ad ordered by Kutser resembled election advertising, says designer

10.10

August exports up eight, imports 12 percent on year

10.10

First election debate: Focus on modernization and competitiveness

10.10

Ratas: We can be Estonians, Europeans at the same time

09.10

Reform chair files bill to bar candidacy of those convicted of corruption

09.10

Ratas: Center Party not planning to give up protocol with United Russia

09.10

Opponents seeking to stall pulp mill project file appeal of court ruling

09.10

Two quota refugee families remain living in Tartu

09.10

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, oldies but goodies edition: Oct. 9-15

09.10

Nestor meets with Australian House speaker to discuss IT cooperation

09.10

Apotheka ordered to stop dispensing medicine at PERH location

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: