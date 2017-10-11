Last day of advance and e-voting, turnout at 20 percent

Wednesday is the last day of advance voting. If you want to vote electronically, you also have to do so today, as there is no e-voting on election day. The turnout reached some 20 percent by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The number of votes cast stood at 223,651 at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. 141,716 voted electronically, 81,935 at polling stations. These numbers mean that more than 20 percent of all those residents who are entitled to vote in the local elections have already done so, compared to 16.5 percent in the last elections four years ago.

Advance voting ends today at 6 p.m. Whoever wants to vote electronically has to do so today. There will be no e-voting on election day. You can use the voting app as many times as you like, only the last decision you enter before 6 p.m. today Wednesday will count.

Polling stations in voting districts also remain open until 6 p.m. today. There is no voting on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Voting on election day

On election day you can only vote in your local voting district and at the polling station specified on your polling card (see above). Polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

You can vote at home on election day if your health doesn’t allow you to leave the house. This requires a special application to be submitted to your voting district, municipality, or city district’s administration no later than 2 p.m. on election day.

Means of identification accepted by polling stations

You need a valid document to confirm your identity. You do not need to take along or print off your polling card.

Accepted personal documents include:

ID card

Driver’s licence

Estonian passport

Diplomatic passport

Seafarer’s discharge book

Pension certificate

In Estonia, everyone votes for themselves. You can’t authorize someone else to vote on your behalf.