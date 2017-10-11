news

Paper: Ukrainians ask about Estonia's experiences with Bronze Soldier ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

Andriy Sadovyi, mayor of the Ukrainian city of Lviv, has sought information from Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Gert Antsu regarding Estonia's experiences with handling Soviet monuments.

Currently up for debate in Lviv is what to do with a very large Soviet memorial involving a 30-meter-high pillar featuring life-size bas-reliefs of various Soviet soldiers, reported weekly investigative paper Eesti Ekspress (link in Estonian).

The memorial, which was completed in 1970 and won Ukrainian and Soviet art prizes, also includes bronze soldiers of a man carrying a sword and a woman.

According to Ukrainian law, symbols of totalitarian regimes are to be removed from public spaces. Sadovyi, however, believes that the monument could be placed in a museum instead, and that Estonia's experiences in this matter could be quite valuable.

Bronze Soldier relocated to military cemetery

In late April 2007, Estonian authorities removed the Soviet monument known as the Bronze Soldier from its previous location in Tõnismägi, Central Tallinn, and disinterred the remains of Soviet soldiers buried at the site for relocation together with the statue to the Defence Forces Cemetery of Tallinn.

The days of unrest sparked by the relocation became known as the Bronze Nights riots.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ukrainebronze soldier


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Opinion
MORE NEWS
09.10

Reform chair files bill to bar candidacy of those convicted of corruption

09.10

Ratas: Center Party not planning to give up protocol with United Russia

09.10

Two quota refugee families remain living in Tartu

09.10

Nestor meets with Australian House speaker to discuss IT cooperation

09.10

Estonian state official found guilty of disclosing state secret released

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
11:40

Paper: Ukrainians ask about Estonia's experiences with Bronze Soldier

10:42

Mikser summons Indian ambassador in Helsinki over Estonian ship guards case

09:37

If convicted, Savisaar's election coalition could lose his personal mandate

08:48

Last day of advance and e-voting, turnout at 20 percent

10.10

EU vocational education leaders discuss need for support to raise quality

10.10

Second election debate: Reform, IRL, Social Democrats, Center Updated

10.10

Riigikogu to discuss bill barring convicts from running in elections

10.10

PACE appoints Herkel rapporteur on Ukrainian law on education

10.10

Estonia to receive €80 million less than expected in alcohol tax in 2018

10.10

September unemployment up ten percent on year

10.10

Minister wants monthly support for young adults working in Ida-Viru County

10.10

Ad ordered by Kutser resembled election advertising, says designer

10.10

August exports up eight, imports 12 percent on year

10.10

First election debate: Focus on modernization and competitiveness

10.10

Ratas: We can be Estonians, Europeans at the same time

09.10

Reform chair files bill to bar candidacy of those convicted of corruption

09.10

Ratas: Center Party not planning to give up protocol with United Russia

09.10

Opponents seeking to stall pulp mill project file appeal of court ruling

09.10

Two quota refugee families remain living in Tartu

09.10

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, oldies but goodies edition: Oct. 9-15

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: