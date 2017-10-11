news

Port of Tallinn demanding €400,000 in compensation from former executives ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Allan Kiil. Kiil is suspected of having accepted bribes in the millions of euros during his time as manager of AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn).
Allan Kiil. Kiil is suspected of having accepted bribes in the millions of euros during his time as manager of AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn). Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

The Estonian state-owned port company Port of Tallinn is demanding €400,000 in compensation from its former executives, who are being tried on corruption charges, weekly Eesti Ekspress reported on Wednesday.

The claim comes as part of a civil action for damages allegedly incurred by the company as a result of expensive contracts awarded to businesses providing cleaning services at the Port of Muuga, Port of Tallinn's largest harbor, in return for alleged kickbacks.

According to current Port of Tallinn executives, the company overpaid for cleaning services at its Muuga port, as a result of which the company suffered over €400,000 in damages.

Port of Tallinn has filed a civil action, jointly and severally, against Port of Tallinn ex-board member Allan Kiil, service department head Martin Paide, Sven Honga, the owner of a cleaning business, Kiil's neighbor and Bone Invest owner Toivo Promm and the companies Keskkonnateenused OÜ and Bone Invest OÜ.

The defendants deny having caused any damages.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

port of tallinn martin paide allan kiil court cases sven honga toivo promm


