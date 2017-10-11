High-level digital technology workshop to be held in Washington

A high-level workshop entitled "Digital Dividends: Roads to an Inclusive Digital Society" will be held in Washington on Wednesday, hosted, among others, by the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU. Estonian Special Representative of the European Union 2018 budget negotiations

"The whole world is closely watching how the EU is organizing the digital single market," said Estonian Special Representative of the European Union 2018 budget negotiations Märt Kivine, who will be opening the workshop, according to a presidency press release. "Estonia assumed a major responsibility when we decided to focus on digital affairs during our presidency of the Council of the EU."

According to Kivine, innovative solutions for taxation and services should not impede economic development, while the benefits offered by technology should not be left unexploited. "At the same time, these solutions should strengthen the rights of consumers and citizens," he added, summarizing one of the major challenges of the digital field, which is also the primary focus of the workshop.

The keynote speaker of the workshop will be former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, who will discuss the potential of a digital society and its opportunities, as illustrated by the example of Estonia.

The workshop will focus on how the progress of digital technology is changing the economy society and modes of governance. One key issue in the discussion will be the opportunities offered by digital technology for advancement in income and productivity. The workshop will also look at related challenges, such as securing privacy, protecting data and shielding against cybercrime.

Wednesday's workshop is organized by the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU in cooperation with the World Bank, the Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) and the United Nations Foundation.