news

High-level digital technology workshop to be held in Washington ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

A high-level workshop entitled "Digital Dividends: Roads to an Inclusive Digital Society" will be held in Washington on Wednesday, hosted, among others, by the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU. Estonian Special Representative of the European Union 2018 budget negotiations

"The whole world is closely watching how the EU is organizing the digital single market," said Estonian Special Representative of the European Union 2018 budget negotiations Märt Kivine, who will be opening the workshop, according to a presidency press release. "Estonia assumed a major responsibility when we decided to focus on digital affairs during our presidency of the Council of the EU."

According to Kivine, innovative solutions for taxation and services should not impede economic development, while the benefits offered by technology should not be left unexploited. "At the same time, these solutions should strengthen the rights of consumers and citizens," he added, summarizing one of the major challenges of the digital field, which is also the primary focus of the workshop.

The keynote speaker of the workshop will be former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, who will discuss the potential of a digital society and its opportunities, as illustrated by the example of Estonia.

The workshop will focus on how the progress of digital technology is changing the economy society and modes of governance. One key issue in the discussion will be the opportunities offered by digital technology for advancement in income and productivity. The workshop will also look at related challenges, such as securing privacy, protecting data and shielding against cybercrime.

Wednesday's workshop is organized by the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU in cooperation with the World Bank, the Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) and the United Nations Foundation.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

toomas hendrik ilvesusdigital single marketwashington


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Opinion
MORE NEWS
10.10

EU vocational education leaders discuss need for support to raise quality

10.10

PACE appoints Herkel rapporteur on Ukrainian law on education

10.10

Ad ordered by Kutser resembled election advertising, says designer

10.10

First election debate: Focus on modernization and competitiveness

10.10

Ratas: We can be Estonians, Europeans at the same time

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:51

Kender's acquittal upheld by circuit court

15:44

High-level digital technology workshop to be held in Washington

14:35

Students' votes being bought in Narva, says local TÜ college director

13:47

Port of Tallinn demanding €400,000 in compensation from former executives

12:49

Kutser claimed he coordinated ad with Savisaar, says former district elder

11:40

Paper: Ukrainians ask about Estonia's experiences with Bronze Soldier

10:42

Mikser summons Indian ambassador in Helsinki over Estonian ship guards case

09:37

If convicted, Savisaar's election coalition could lose his personal mandate

08:48

Last day of advance and e-voting, turnout at 20 percent

10.10

EU vocational education leaders discuss need for support to raise quality

10.10

Second election debate: Reform, IRL, Social Democrats, Center Updated

10.10

Riigikogu to discuss bill barring convicts from running in elections

10.10

PACE appoints Herkel rapporteur on Ukrainian law on education

10.10

Estonia to receive €80 million less than expected in alcohol tax in 2018

10.10

September unemployment up ten percent on year

10.10

Minister wants monthly support for young adults working in Ida-Viru County

10.10

Ad ordered by Kutser resembled election advertising, says designer

10.10

August exports up eight, imports 12 percent on year

10.10

First election debate: Focus on modernization and competitiveness

10.10

Ratas: We can be Estonians, Europeans at the same time

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: