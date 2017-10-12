news

Nighttime construction works at Tallinn Airport finished ({{commentsTotal}})

Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport.
Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Construction work on the runway and taxiways of Tallinn’s airport have been concluded that made it necessary to occasionally close it during the night hours. The works lasted for two years.

Starting Thursday a new beaconing and lighting system is entering operation that is both environmentally friendly and corresponds to the current development level of the technologies used. The new system will increase the visibility of the runway and airport in bad weather and increase the regularity of the airport’s schedule.

According to operational director, Einari Bambus, the construction works never seriously hampered the airport’s operations. “Closing the airport at night only affected ten flights over a two-year period, while there were a total number of more than 24,000 take-offs and landings,” Bambus told ERR on Thursday.

The changes to the runway’s systems cost €34 million. They included the replacement of the runway and taxiways’ 20-year-old tarmac, an extension of the runway to 3,480 meters, and overhauling the systems of the taxiway and flightline areas.

The aim was to increase flight security, reduce the environmental impact of the airport’s systems, make running it more effective, and to reduce the potentially damaging effects of the airport’s operations on the surrounding area.

Extensions also include a new de-icing area, more space where to push snow off the runway during the winter months, a meltwater draining system, and a new engine-testing area.

Half of the construction cost was covered with money out of European Union structural funds. The works were carried out by Lemminkäinen Eesti AS. The development schedule of the airport will continue into 2019-2020 with the addition of more space for aircraft, south-side taxiways, and further modifications to reduce the airport’s environmental impact.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: ERR.ee

tallinntallinn airport


news.err.ee

11:22

