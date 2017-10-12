Center Party prevents first reading of EKRE’s latest anti-cohabitation bill

Making use of the Riigikogu’s parliamentary procedure, the Center Party prevented a bill by the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) from being read on Thursday that is seeking to repeal the Registered Partnership Act. The step means that the parliament will instead pick up the issue after the local elections on Oct. 15.

Riigikogu members of the Center Party, the Social Democratics (SDE), and the Free Party extended the Thursday morning debate on the development prospects of Ida-Viru County, treating it as a matter of significant national importance and thus pushing the reading of EKRE’s bill beyond the closing time of the Thursday sitting at 1 p.m.

Yet another attempt by EKRE to repeal the Registered Partnership Act, their bill has caused tensions in the ruling coalition of the Center Party, SDE, and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL).

The Social Democrats categorically reject any action that would allow the bill to go any further than its first reading, while the Center Party’s parliamentary group so far has no common position, but has indicated that it might support the bill in its initial reading.

The local elections are held this Sunday, Oct. 15.