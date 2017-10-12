news

Volume of Ida-Viru County investment program to total €200 million ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Ida-Viru County is still suffering from high unemployment, factory closures, and its relatively remote location in Estonia. The state is hoping to breathe new life into the area with development programs. Image: Narva's Hermann Castle.
Ida-Viru County is still suffering from high unemployment, factory closures, and its relatively remote location in Estonia. The state is hoping to breathe new life into the area with development programs. Image: Narva's Hermann Castle. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) gave an overview to the Riigikogu on Thursday of the government’s Ida-Viru County development program This includes necessary investments in the infrastructure of the area as well as improving people’s quality of life.

“Ida-Viru County is the region with the fastest decreasing population in Estonia. The population there has the smallest share of children and young people in the country. According to forecasts, this negative trend will continue, and this is why we need to take specific steps to avoid the worst,” Aab said. “More than before needs to be done for a development push for Ida-Viru County. The Ida-Viru County program has been created for this purpose. I am glad that drawing up the plan has reached the home stretch.”

The Ida-Viru County program will develop the region with the help of planned investments, increasing existing support measures, and directing additional assets to the region. The government decided to invest approximately €190 million in the region over the course of the next four years.

In addition, the volume of the program will be increased by €4.95 million next year and by another €10 million in 2019. In order to keep young people from moving out of the area, Aab has also proposed to pay them a monthly stipend after their graduation from vocational or higher education institutions, and starting specialized work in the region. The size of the stipend would be €300, to be paid out for two to three years.

One part of the program concerns solving the problem of empty apartment buildings. To tackle that issue, the share of the region’s projects need to be increased in the support measure concerning the reconstruction of apartment buildings.

Additional support needs to be handed out to local governments for the renovation of apartment buildings, the resettlement of people and, where needed, for the demolition of blocks no longer fit for habitation.

The program aims to increase the business activity of the residents of Ida-Viru County as well as the income level in the area to at least reach the national average. In addition, the program wants to make sure that starting from 2020 the number of up to 35-year-olds in the county is higher than the 2014 population forecast of Statistics Estonia for the area.

The implementation of the program is scheduled to begin no later than in the second half of 2018.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS, ERR

ida-viru countyjaak aab


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Opinion
MORE NEWS
11.10

High-level digital technology workshop to be held in Washington

11.10

Port of Tallinn demanding €400,000 in compensation from former executives

11.10

Kutser claimed he coordinated ad with Savisaar, says former district elder

11.10

Paper: Ukrainians ask about Estonia's experiences with Bronze Soldier

11.10

Mikser summons Indian ambassador in Helsinki over Estonian ship guards case

10.10

EU vocational education leaders discuss need for support to raise quality

10.10

Second election debate: Reform, IRL, Social Democrats, Center

10.10

Riigikogu to discuss bill barring convicts from running in elections

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:15

Volume of Ida-Viru County investment program to total €200 million

15:18

Ratas, Ossinovski, Iva, Simson called for clarity regarding Rõivas

14:33

Speaker: Rõivas needs to decide whether or not to resign as deputy

13:55

Center Party prevents first reading of EKRE’s latest anti-cohabitation bill

12:48

Rõivas releases statement concerning harassment accusations, apologizes

12:14

Election survey: Center Party close to council majority in Tallinn

11:22

Nighttime construction works at Tallinn Airport finished

10:10

No difference between Catalonian and Crimean referendums, says Korb

09:37

Members of Rõivas-led trade delegation accused of harassment

08:57

Advance voting closes, turnout at 27.8 percent, new e-voting record

11.10

Bill on payment of social tax on pensioners' behalf passes first reading

11.10

Kender's acquittal upheld by circuit court

11.10

High-level digital technology workshop to be held in Washington

11.10

Students' votes being bought in Narva, says local TÜ college director

11.10

Port of Tallinn demanding €400,000 in compensation from former executives

11.10

Kutser claimed he coordinated ad with Savisaar, says former district elder

11.10

Paper: Ukrainians ask about Estonia's experiences with Bronze Soldier

11.10

Mikser summons Indian ambassador in Helsinki over Estonian ship guards case

11.10

If convicted, Savisaar's election coalition could lose his personal mandate

11.10

Last day of advance and e-voting, turnout at 20 percent

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: