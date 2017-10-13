news

Laura Liis was found alive and well on Friday morning, two days after the girl had disappeared.
Source: (PPA)
The police announced on Friday morning that they have found ten-year-old Laura Liis, who had been missing for two days. Police were looking for ten-year-old Laura Liis for two days.

 

The girl disappeared on Wednesday morning, where she was last seen leaving Tallinn's D ferry terminal.

Police and volunteers searched the Tallinn passenger port area throughout the night from Thursday to Friday, but couldn’t find her. On Friday morning Prefect Kristjan Jaani asked residents to keep their eyes open in the Nõmme and Laagri area and to call 112 if they had any information about a girl fitting the description of Laura Liis.

At around lunchtime on Wednesday Oct. 11 she could have been in the Järve shopping center or close by, Police said. A day later a girl fitting Laura Liis’s description was seen in the vicinity of the Nõmme swimming pool as well as near the kebab takeout on Rõõmu and Vabaduse junction, the area of the city where she was found and picked up by the police and her mother on Friday.

Editor: Dario Cavegn



