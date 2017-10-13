Police have been looking for ten-year-old Laura Liis for two days. The girl was last seen leaving Tallinn’s D ferry terminal in the direction of Jõe St. at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, with authorities now saying they have information that points to the Nõmme and Laagri area on Tallinn’s southwestern city limits.

When she left home the girl was wearing a dark-blue coat, blue tights, a dark-blue school skirt and a colorful checkered bag. She had her phone along, but it has been switched off since the time she disappeared.

Police were able to trace Laura Liis’s movements between 10 and 11 a.m. on Wednesday. She moved from D ferry terminal towards Jõe St., was seen at the Ahtri St. Olerex gas station, and got on a bus of line nr. 18 at 10:40 at the bus terminal in the Viru shopping center.

Police and volunteers searched the Tallinn passenger port area throughout the night from Thursday to Friday, but couldn’t find the girl. On Friday morning Prefect Kristjan Jaani asked residents to keep their eyes open in the Nõmme and Laagri area and to call 112 if they had any information about a girl fitting the description of Laura Liis.

At around lunchtime on Wednesday Oct. 11 she could have been in the Järve shopping center or close by, Police have said. A day later a girl fitting Laura Liis’s description was seen in the vicinity of the Nõmme swimming pool as well as near the kebab takeout on Rõõmu and Vabaduse junction.

Police are checking every hint they receive, of which there apparently have been quite a few. Until Laura Liis is found people are asked to call in with any kind of helpful information using the 112 emergency number. In particular, the police is looking for anyone who saw the girl on the nr. 18 bus on Wednesday.