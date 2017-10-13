news

Police and volunteers looking for missing girl in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

News
{{1507876500000 | amCalendar}}
Open gallery
5 photos
News

Police have been looking for ten-year-old Laura Liis for two days. The girl was last seen leaving Tallinn’s D ferry terminal in the direction of Jõe St. at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, with authorities now saying they have information that points to the Nõmme and Laagri area on Tallinn’s southwestern city limits.

When she left home the girl was wearing a dark-blue coat, blue tights, a dark-blue school skirt and a colorful checkered bag. She had her phone along, but it has been switched off since the time she disappeared.

Police were able to trace Laura Liis’s movements between 10 and 11 a.m. on Wednesday. She moved from D ferry terminal towards Jõe St., was seen at the Ahtri St. Olerex gas station, and got on a bus of line nr. 18 at 10:40 at the bus terminal in the Viru shopping center.

Laura Liis at the D ferry terminal on Wednesday.

Police and volunteers searched the Tallinn passenger port area throughout the night from Thursday to Friday, but couldn’t find the girl. On Friday morning Prefect Kristjan Jaani asked residents to keep their eyes open in the Nõmme and Laagri area and to call 112 if they had any information about a girl fitting the description of Laura Liis.

At around lunchtime on Wednesday Oct. 11 she could have been in the Järve shopping center or close by, Police have said. A day later a girl fitting Laura Liis’s description was seen in the vicinity of the Nõmme swimming pool as well as near the kebab takeout on Rõõmu and Vabaduse junction.

Police are checking every hint they receive, of which there apparently have been quite a few. Until Laura Liis is found people are asked to call in with any kind of helpful information using the 112 emergency number. In particular, the police is looking for anyone who saw the girl on the nr. 18 bus on Wednesday.

Editor: Dario Cavegn



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Harassment scandal & Rõivas resignation
09:37
2017 local elections
Opinion
MORE NEWS
11.10

Bill on payment of social tax on pensioners' behalf passes first reading

11.10

High-level digital technology workshop to be held in Washington

11.10

Port of Tallinn demanding €400,000 in compensation from former executives

11.10

Kutser claimed he coordinated ad with Savisaar, says former district elder

11.10

Paper: Ukrainians ask about Estonia's experiences with Bronze Soldier

11.10

Mikser summons Indian ambassador in Helsinki over Estonian ship guards case

10.10

EU vocational education leaders discuss need for support to raise quality

10.10

Second election debate: Reform, IRL, Social Democrats, Center

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
10:27

Police and volunteers looking for missing girl in Tallinn Updated

10:16

Papers: Resignation Rõivas’s “first reasonable step”

06:57

Rõivas resigns following harassment scandal

12.10

Enterprise Estonia: Harassment incidents took place outside trip program

12.10

Volume of Ida-Viru County investment program to total €200 million

12.10

Ratas, Ossinovski, Iva, Simson called for clarity regarding Rõivas

12.10

Speaker: Rõivas needs to decide whether or not to resign as deputy

12.10

Center Party prevents first reading of EKRE’s latest anti-cohabitation bill

12.10

Rõivas releases statement concerning harassment accusations, apologizes

12.10

Election survey: Center Party close to council majority in Tallinn

12.10

Nighttime construction works at Tallinn Airport finished

12.10

No difference between Catalonian and Crimean referendums, says Korb

12.10

Members of Rõivas-led trade delegation accused of harassment

12.10

Advance voting closes, turnout at 27.8 percent, new e-voting record

11.10

Bill on payment of social tax on pensioners' behalf passes first reading

11.10

Kender's acquittal upheld by circuit court

11.10

High-level digital technology workshop to be held in Washington

11.10

Students' votes being bought in Narva, says local TÜ college director

11.10

Port of Tallinn demanding €400,000 in compensation from former executives

11.10

Kutser claimed he coordinated ad with Savisaar, says former district elder

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: