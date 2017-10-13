Postimees: Reform poised to win Tartu in landslide victory

news

Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) has reason to expect to be reelected, the latest poll in the city indicates.
The Reform Party is by far the most popular with voters in Tartu, an online poll taken by Kantar Emor for Postimees suggests.

122 residents of the city took part in the survey. 39 percent of respondents named the Reform Party as their preference, which is slightly less than the 41.3 percent out of 605 respondents who named Reform as their preference in another Kantar Emor poll in September.

In second place was the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 16 percent, down from 19.5 percent in September.

The Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) meanwhile doubled its rating from 6.8 percent in September to 13 percent this month.

Support for the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) stood at 9 percent in October, a minor decline from 9.7 percent in September.

Of the city’s election coalitions, For Tartu (Tartu Eest) was the preference of 7 percent of respondents, and For the Good of Tartu (Tartu Heaks) the preference of approximately 5 percent, Postimees wrote.

The poll is based both on the responses of people who have already voted in the advance elections as well as those who plan to vote on election day this Sunday. The responses of people who didn’t indicate a preference were eliminated.

Nationwide 27.8 percent of the total number of eligible voters cast their vote in the advance voting from Oct. 5 to 11.

Kantar Emor conducted online interviews with 1,209 permanent residents of Estonia aged 16 and above from Monday through Thursday for local pre-election surveys.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

