Go vote: Sunday is election day

On Sunday 79 local administrative divisions in Estonia are electing their councils. All voting district polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On election day you can only vote in your specific voting district.

Your voting district and polling station are indicated on your polling card, which if you are entitled to vote you should have received either via mail or email. You can also cross-check on this map by entering your address.

To vote at your local polling station, you don’t need to bring your polling card, but make sure you have one of the following means of identification along:

Accepted personal documents include:

ID card

Driver’s licence

Estonian passport

Diplomatic passport

Seafarer’s discharge book

Pension certificate

In Estonia, everyone votes for themselves. You can’t authorize someone else to vote on your behalf.

You cannot overrule an earlier electronic vote by voting physically at a polling station. E-voting ended on Oct. 11 as it was part of advance voting. It is not possible to vote electronically today.

Voters who are unable to leave the house for health reasons can get in touch with their local administration and request that an official stop by and let them vote at home. All such requests need to be submitted by 2 p.m. at the latest.

27.8 percent of voters in the 2017 local elections voted during the advance voting period from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11. 120,474 of them voted at a polling station, and 186,034 voted digitally, which is a new record.

ERR News will report the results of the local elections on Monday.