news

Two Finnish men found dead aboard motorboat ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
3 photos
News

A motorboat with two dead Finnish men on board was discovered in northern Estonia's Muuga Bay on Saturday morning. It is suspected that the men died of a carbon monoxide poisoning.

"The men who were found in the boat's wheelhouse did not have signs of violence, but we found signs indicating to a carbon monoxide poisoning—when they were found the wheelhouse was full of carbon monoxide. The exact cause of death will be determined by expertise," head of the Police and Border Guard Board's marine guard center Ivar Treffner said. He added that additional information is being gathered, but at present it seems that it was an unfortunate accident.

The marine guard center received a call at 10 a.m., saying that a pilot boat had noticed a vessel without a name and registration number in Muuga Bay.

The Tallinn guard station departed for the vessel at 10:14 a.m. and volunteer sea rescuers from Prangli reached the vessel at 10:22 a.m. about two kilometers from the harbor.

The boat with the two men who were found on the vessel, born in 1993 and 1986, was towed to Leppneeme harbor at 10:51 a.m., after the volunteers had tried to resuscitate them without effect.

The motorboat is registered in Finland.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

finlandrescue boardmuuga bay


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2017 local elections: election day
Harassment scandal & Rõivas resignation
12:48
18:04
15:18
14:33
09:37
Opinion
MORE NEWS
13.10

Pevkur: Reform to discuss Rõivas successor on Monday

13.10

Missing girl found alive and well

12.10

Enterprise Estonia: Harassment incidents took place outside trip program

12.10

Volume of Ida-Viru County investment program to total €200 million

12.10

Ratas, Ossinovski, Iva, Simson called for clarity regarding Rõivas

12.10

Speaker: Rõivas needs to decide whether or not to resign as deputy

12.10

Center Party prevents first reading of EKRE’s latest anti-cohabitation bill

12.10

Rõivas releases statement concerning harassment accusations, apologizes

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:22

Two Finnish men found dead aboard motorboat

12:12

Harassment scandal unlikely to affect Rõivas’s election result by much

10:20

Go vote: Sunday is election day

14.10

Court sends Ida-Viru County underworld bosses to prison

14.10

Baltic states to sign agreement on emergency cooperation

14.10

Support for Free Party falls below support for Greens

14.10

Activists that protected Haabersti willow punished with fine

13.10

France investigating Danske Estonian branch, connection to Magnitsky case

13.10

City of Maardu notifies police of incident related to elections

13.10

Postimees: Reform poised to win Tartu in landslide victory

13.10

Pevkur: Reform to discuss Rõivas successor on Monday

13.10

Rõivas calls unfolding harassment scandal “political attack”

13.10

Missing girl found alive and well

13.10

Rõivas story just “tip of the iceberg”, says Päevaleht editor-in-chief

13.10

Papers: Resignation Rõivas’s “first reasonable step”

13.10

Rõivas resigns following harassment scandal

12.10

Enterprise Estonia: Harassment incidents took place outside trip program

12.10

Volume of Ida-Viru County investment program to total €200 million

12.10

Ratas, Ossinovski, Iva, Simson called for clarity regarding Rõivas

12.10

Speaker: Rõivas needs to decide whether or not to resign as deputy

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: