Two Finnish men found dead aboard motorboat

A motorboat with two dead Finnish men on board was discovered in northern Estonia's Muuga Bay on Saturday morning. It is suspected that the men died of a carbon monoxide poisoning.

"The men who were found in the boat's wheelhouse did not have signs of violence, but we found signs indicating to a carbon monoxide poisoning—when they were found the wheelhouse was full of carbon monoxide. The exact cause of death will be determined by expertise," head of the Police and Border Guard Board's marine guard center Ivar Treffner said. He added that additional information is being gathered, but at present it seems that it was an unfortunate accident.

The marine guard center received a call at 10 a.m., saying that a pilot boat had noticed a vessel without a name and registration number in Muuga Bay.

The Tallinn guard station departed for the vessel at 10:14 a.m. and volunteer sea rescuers from Prangli reached the vessel at 10:22 a.m. about two kilometers from the harbor.

The boat with the two men who were found on the vessel, born in 1993 and 1986, was towed to Leppneeme harbor at 10:51 a.m., after the volunteers had tried to resuscitate them without effect.

The motorboat is registered in Finland.