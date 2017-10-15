news

Former prime minister Mart Laar awarded Leontief Medal

Mart Laar.
Mart Laar. Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
Estonia's former prime minister Mart Laar (IRL) has been awarded the Leontief Medal by the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences and the Leontief Centre for carrying out economic reforms in Estonia.

"In spite of the hardships of the transition period we were bold enough to make a turn with which we created a strong basis for further developments. Many countries were hesitant and chose the easy road at that time, as a result not moving forward as fast. Of course, the reforms were painful but have resulted in success for Estonia," Laar, honorary chairman of the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), said accepting the award.

In February 2005 the Public Committee on awarding at Leontief Centre established the International Leontief medal in nomination for "Contribution to Economic Reforms" in commemoration of Wassily Leontief Centenary. According to the Award Statement the medal is given to outstanding Russian and International scholars and specialists who contribute personally to the development of economic science, creation of effective institutions of market economy and conditions for sustainable economic growth.

Former recipients of the medal include Leszek Balcerowicz, Ivan Miklos, Jeffrey Sachs, Vaclav Klaus and Anders Aslund.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

