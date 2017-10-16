news

Nationwide results: IRL crash, Center win, independents close second ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Failed to turn his party around: IRL chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder voting online in the 2017 local elections.
Failed to turn his party around: IRL chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder voting online in the 2017 local elections. Source: (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)
News

Though they lost six mandates in Tallinn and 4.6 percent across Estonia compared to the 2013 local elections, the Center Party got the most votes across all of Estonia's voting districts, followed by the independents just half a percent behind. IRL are this year's biggest losers, crashing from 17.2 to 8 percent.

The Center Party are the overall winner of Sunday’s elections with 27.3 percent of the vote across all of Estonia’s local councils. Independent candidates and election coalitions came in a close second with 26.8 percent. The opposition leader and former long-time governing party, the Reform Party got 19.5 percent of the overall vote.

The Social Democrats got 10.3 percent, the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) 8 percent. The Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) got 6.7 percent.

IRL crashes, independents soar

Compared to the last local elections in 2013, the Center Party lost 4.6 percent, the Reform Party gained 5.8 percent, the Social Democrats lost 2.2 percent.

Despite their shift towards a more national-conservative stance and their criticism of their partners in the coalition, IRL crashed from 17.2 percent in 2013 to just 8 percent, while with EKRE a new conservative force enters the picture for the first time with 6.7 percent.

IRL’s dismal result is connected with the extraordinary amount of votes independent candidates and lists were able to win this year. While they were nowhere in 2013, they scored 26.8 percent of the vote in yesterday’s elections, coming in second just behind the Center Party.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

2017 local elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Harassment scandal & Rõivas resignation
12:48
18:04
15:18
14:33
09:37
Opinion
MORE NEWS
13.10

City of Maardu notifies police of incident related to elections

13.10

Postimees: Reform poised to win Tartu in landslide victory

13.10

Pevkur: Reform to discuss Rõivas successor on Monday

13.10

Missing girl found alive and well

12.10

Enterprise Estonia: Harassment incidents took place outside trip program

12.10

Volume of Ida-Viru County investment program to total €200 million

12.10

Ratas, Ossinovski, Iva, Simson called for clarity regarding Rõivas

12.10

Speaker: Rõivas needs to decide whether or not to resign as deputy

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:34

Reform Party win in Tartu, Klaas most likely to continue as mayor

09:06

Nationwide results: IRL crash, Center win, independents close second

08:39

Local elections: Center Party win 40 of 79 mandates in Tallinn

15.10

Former prime minister Mart Laar awarded Leontief Medal

15.10

Two Finnish men found dead aboard motorboat

15.10

Harassment scandal unlikely to affect Rõivas’s election result by much

15.10

Go vote: Sunday is election day

14.10

Court sends Ida-Viru County underworld bosses to prison

14.10

Baltic states to sign agreement on emergency cooperation

14.10

Support for Free Party falls below support for Greens

14.10

Activists that protected Haabersti willow punished with fine

13.10

France investigating Danske Estonian branch, connection to Magnitsky case

13.10

City of Maardu notifies police of incident related to elections

13.10

Postimees: Reform poised to win Tartu in landslide victory

13.10

Pevkur: Reform to discuss Rõivas successor on Monday

13.10

Rõivas calls unfolding harassment scandal “political attack”

13.10

Missing girl found alive and well

13.10

Rõivas story just “tip of the iceberg”, says Päevaleht editor-in-chief

13.10

Papers: Resignation Rõivas’s “first reasonable step”

13.10

Rõivas resigns following harassment scandal

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: