Nationwide results: IRL crash, Center win, independents close second

Though they lost six mandates in Tallinn and 4.6 percent across Estonia compared to the 2013 local elections, the Center Party got the most votes across all of Estonia's voting districts, followed by the independents just half a percent behind. IRL are this year's biggest losers, crashing from 17.2 to 8 percent.

The Center Party are the overall winner of Sunday’s elections with 27.3 percent of the vote across all of Estonia’s local councils. Independent candidates and election coalitions came in a close second with 26.8 percent. The opposition leader and former long-time governing party, the Reform Party got 19.5 percent of the overall vote.

The Social Democrats got 10.3 percent, the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) 8 percent. The Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) got 6.7 percent.

IRL crashes, independents soar

Compared to the last local elections in 2013, the Center Party lost 4.6 percent, the Reform Party gained 5.8 percent, the Social Democrats lost 2.2 percent.

Despite their shift towards a more national-conservative stance and their criticism of their partners in the coalition, IRL crashed from 17.2 percent in 2013 to just 8 percent, while with EKRE a new conservative force enters the picture for the first time with 6.7 percent.

IRL’s dismal result is connected with the extraordinary amount of votes independent candidates and lists were able to win this year. While they were nowhere in 2013, they scored 26.8 percent of the vote in yesterday’s elections, coming in second just behind the Center Party.