Electoral committee: No complaints received so far

At a polling station.
At a polling station. Source: (AFP/Scanpix)
There were no complaints made in the 2017 local elections regarding a potential breach of election procedures, BNS wrote on Monday. Although the Police and Border Guard had units ready to intervene, the only incident reported was a man who tried to set himself on Fire in Narva on Sunday.

The man tried to set himself on fire in one of Narva’s squares on Sunday. He described the attempt to be “an act of protest against the Republic of Estonia”. At about 1:30 p.m. the man went ahead with his plan, but immediately after rolled around on the ground and put out the flames.

He only had minor injuries. The police confiscated a gasoline canister and detained the man after he was taken care of by an ambulance team at the place of the incident. Unconfirmed reports have it that the man is a Russian citizen.

Otherwise no complaints made

“No complaints have been made so far. If there should be any, they will be discussed at the National Electoral Committee’s ordinary meeting to take place on Wednesday at 3 p.m.,” spokeswoman for the committee, Kristi Kirsberg, told the Baltic News Service.

Altogether 587,134 people or 53.2 percent of voting-age residents voted in the Estonian local elections this year.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: ERR, BNS

narva


