Pevkur most likely to follow Rõivas as deputy speaker

The Reform Party’s parliamentary group is expected to propose party chairman Hanno Pevkur as the successor of Taavi Rõivas, who announced on Monday that he is stepping down as the Riigikogu’s second deputy president.

In the Riigikogu one of the president’s deputies is traditionally a representative of the leading party in opposition, which currently is the Reform Party.

Former prime minister Taavi Rõivas announced already last week on Thursday evening that he is resigning. Rõivas has been accused of sexual harassment, the incident in question having taken place at a after-work party of an Estonian trade delegation to Malaysia (ERR News reported).

The Reform Party’s parliamentary group is set to meet on Tuesday morning to discuss proposing Pevkur as Rõivas’s replacement, ERR’s morning TV news reported.

Pevkur, who currently is the chairman of both the party as well as its group in the Riigikogu, has suggested Reform MP Kalle Palling as his own successor leading the group. Palling has been an MP since 2007 and is a former chairman of the Riigikogu’s European Union Affairs committee.

Until his successor takes office, Rõivas will continue to carry out the duties of the second deputy president of the Riigikogu.

The parliament is expected to elect Rõivas’s successor next week on Oct. 23.