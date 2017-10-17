Election complaints lead to four criminal investigations

news

Invalid ballot paper: “I want politicians for Estonia who care about their people and don’t stuff their pockets with the people’s money,” writes this protester.
Invalid ballot paper: "I want politicians for Estonia who care about their people and don't stuff their pockets with the people's money," writes this protester.
Police received 36 complaints about possible violations on election day and more than 200 since the end of advance voting, BNS reported. The authorities are looking into the complaints and so far have started four criminal investigations.

Senior officer at the Police and Border Guard, Marili Kohava, told the Baltic News Service that there had been no serious incidents at polling stations or in their vicinity.

According to Kohava, not all of the complaints were about actual attempts to influence the ongoing election. For example, there had been an incident in the area of the North police prefecture where a party of youngsters who played loud music and made noise disturbed the work of a polling station.

So far the complaints have resulted in 51 precepts, 11 misdemeanor proceedings, and four criminal investigations.

The Sunday and Monday vote counts identified a number of invalid ballot papers, some of which had been scribbled on or deliberately made invalid by people apparently wanting to protest against Estonia. There were papers with the outline of Estonia printed on them crossed out, some with protest messages (see image above).

In general the elections had concluded peacefully, authorities reported, with only a minimum number of disturbances.

