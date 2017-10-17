Riigikogu votes against stopping ratification of border treaty

The Riigikogu decided on Tuesday not to support a bill initiated by the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) to stop the ratification of the border treaty Estonia signed with Russia in February 2014.

Nine members of the Riigikogu voted for the bill, while 63 were against it. There were three abstentions.

The bill called for a stop to the ratification of the border treaty with Russia, and a withdrawal of Estonia’s signature from the treaty. The parliament’s foreign affairs committee, appointed as the leading committee of the bill, did not support the bill of EKRE’s parliamentary group, but suggested that the draft resolution be put to a final vote on Tuesday.

According to parliamentary procedure, parliamentary groups can submit bills that include suggestions to the Government of the Republic.

The first reading of the bill on the ratification of the Estonian-Russian border treaty was done on Nov. 25, 2015. The border treaties were signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries on February 18, 2014.