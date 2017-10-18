news

Center Party talking to Social Democrats about Tallinn coalition ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The Social Democrats met with the Center Party on Wednesday to discuss a potential coalition in Tallinn.
The Social Democrats met with the Center Party on Wednesday to discuss a potential coalition in Tallinn. Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
News

Coalition negotiations in the capital were in full swing on Wednesday morning after the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) announced despite themselves having met with representatives of the Center Party that a coalition with the winners of Tallinn’s municipal elections on Sunday was out of the question.

Today Wednesday the Center Party are meeting with the Social Democrats. Center, who now hold 40 of 79 seats on the city council, are going through coalition talks mainly because a partner would make them less dependent on the integrity of their own group on the council.

At the same time, negotiations are promising to be difficult because any junior partner wouldn’t be in a position as powerful as they would like to be. Ironically, things would be easier for the Center Party had they only won 39 and not 40 seats, as it would put any potential partner into a more attractive position.

The Social Democratic members of the new city council met on Tuesday evening and were of the opinion that there was no reason not to talk to Center if they were sincere about wanting to develop the city and improve its services.

“This is going to be the kind of first meeting where it’s possible also for our new members to meet the people who have run the city so far,” Social Democrat Rainer Vakra said, adding that they would talk to anyone who sincerely wanted to improve things in the capital.

Both the Reform Party and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) announced on Tuesday that they were not planning to meet with the Center Party to discuss a Tallinn coalition. This is in stark contrast to developments elsewhere in the country, where the two parties have shown that they are perfectly willing to work with the Center Party, for example in the city of Viljandi, where such a coalition managed to overrule the Social Democrats who had actually won the largest number of council seats.

The campaigns of IRL and Reform in Tallinn leading up to last Sunday’s local elections made it apparent that both parties depend on pitting themselves against the Center Party, and continue to operate on this basis to convince voters despite otherwise working with platforms very similar to those of the other parties.

Vakra expressed regret that the two parties apparently hadn’t “got over the situation” of the election campaign. “I’m entirely willing to discuss Tallinn’s future with the Reform Party and IRL as much as with the Center Party,” he said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

tallinn2017 local elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Harassment scandal & Rõivas resignation
12:12
12:10
11:11
10:16
06:57
18:04
15:18
14:33
09:37
Opinion
MORE NEWS
16.10

Study: Almost quarter of Estonians at risk of poverty in 2016

16.10

Center’s Tallinn majority shaky, coalition would bring stability

16.10

Electoral committee: No complaints received so far

16.10

Reform Party win in Tartu, Klaas most likely to continue as mayor

16.10

Helme calls for way to check e-vote, calling Tallinn result ‘not credible’

16.10

Nationwide results: IRL crash, Center win, independents close second

16.10

Local elections: Center Party win 40 of 79 mandates in Tallinn

15.10

Former prime minister Mart Laar awarded Leontief Medal

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
11:39

Center Party talking to Social Democrats about Tallinn coalition

10:14

Port of Tallinn’s nine-month revenue increases by 29 percent

09:43

Carbon dioxide cap may endanger energy supply security, says Eesti Energia

08:32

Perling: New EU prosecutor’s office needs to consider practical experience

17.10

Riigikogu votes against stopping ratification of border treaty

17.10

Prisma to double number of its supermarkets, introduce Tesco products

17.10

Engine damage: Viking Line closes high-speed ferry season early

17.10

Riigikogu postpones decision on sugary drinks tax

17.10

Saharan dust, particles from Iberian forest fires darken Estonia’s sky

17.10

Election complaints lead to four criminal investigations

17.10

Riigikogu votes down bill to repeal Registered Partnership Act

17.10

Tieto to pay additional €270,000 for failed information system project

17.10

Pevkur to follow Rõivas as deputy speaker, Ligi to lead parliamentary group Updated

17.10

Ratas: Center Party may stop paying salary to Savisaar

16.10

Rõivas resigns as Riigikogu deputy president

16.10

Study: Almost quarter of Estonians at risk of poverty in 2016

16.10

Culture.ee’s weekly recommendations for October 16–22

16.10

E-vote is checked and confirmed during every election, say experts

16.10

Center’s Tallinn majority shaky, coalition would bring stability

16.10

Electoral committee: No complaints received so far

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: