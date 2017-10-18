news

Reform to propose sending budget bill back to government ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

The Reform Party wants to send the 2018 state budget bill back to the government. Chairman Hanno Pevkur said in a Wednesday press release that running a deficit while the economy was growing at a rapid pace wasn’t permissible and called the government’s approach “living beyond its means”.

Pevkur pointed to the criticism of the budget bill by several economists and analysts, Bank of Estonia’s president Ardo Hansson among them. In a time where both salaries and the gross domestic product were growing, the budget needed to aim at a moderate surplus, not a deficit, Pevkur said.

Tax revenue had been calculated too optimistically, he went on, which meant that the actual deficit might eventually “much bigger than planned”. Pevkur also said that the budget didn’t take the “cyclical nature of the economy” into account, although he didn’t go into any more detail.

His party could only endorse the budget once it had been brought into structural balance. Using part of the country’s reserves, as the government was planning to do it, was not acceptable.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

reform partyhanno pevkur2018 budget


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Harassment scandal & Rõivas resignation
12:12
12:10
11:11
10:16
06:57
18:04
15:18
14:33
09:37
Opinion
MORE NEWS
17.10

Riigikogu postpones decision on sugary drinks tax

17.10

Saharan dust, particles from Iberian forest fires darken Estonia’s sky

17.10

Riigikogu votes down bill to repeal Registered Partnership Act

16.10

Study: Almost quarter of Estonians at risk of poverty in 2016

16.10

Center’s Tallinn majority shaky, coalition would bring stability

16.10

Electoral committee: No complaints received so far

16.10

Reform Party win in Tartu, Klaas most likely to continue as mayor

16.10

Helme calls for way to check e-vote, calling Tallinn result ‘not credible’

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:03

Tartu mayor demands resignation of deputies suspected of corruption

15:44

Reform to propose sending budget bill back to government

13:40

Internal Security Service arrests two Tartu deputy mayors

13:16

Passenger numbers at Tartu Airport shrink by 15 percent

12:15

Kõlvart’s rise to Center Party stardom may change Estonian politics

11:39

Center Party talking to Social Democrats about Tallinn coalition

10:14

Port of Tallinn’s nine-month revenue increases by 29 percent

09:43

Carbon dioxide cap may endanger energy supply security, says Eesti Energia

08:32

Perling: New EU prosecutor’s office needs to consider practical experience

17.10

Riigikogu votes against stopping ratification of border treaty

17.10

Prisma to double number of its supermarkets, introduce Tesco products

17.10

Engine damage: Viking Line closes high-speed ferry season early

17.10

Riigikogu postpones decision on sugary drinks tax

17.10

Saharan dust, particles from Iberian forest fires darken Estonia’s sky

17.10

Election complaints lead to four criminal investigations

17.10

Riigikogu votes down bill to repeal Registered Partnership Act

17.10

Tieto to pay additional €270,000 for failed information system project

17.10

Pevkur to follow Rõivas as deputy speaker, Ligi to lead parliamentary group Updated

17.10

Ratas: Center Party may stop paying salary to Savisaar

16.10

Rõivas resigns as Riigikogu deputy president

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: