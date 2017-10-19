news

Turkish minister for European Union affairs visiting Estonia

News
Turkish EU affairs minister Omer Celik (center) is visiting Estonia on Thursday and Friday.
Turkish EU affairs minister Omer Celik (center) is visiting Estonia on Thursday and Friday. Source: (Twitter/Välisministeerium)
News

Turkey's Minister for European Union Affairs, Omer Celik, is on a visit to Estonia on Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition to meeting with President Kersti Kaljulaid as well as the chairman of the Riigikogu’s foreign affairs committee, Marko Mihkelson (independent), Celik on Thursday will also meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE). Topics to be discussed include relations between Estonia and Turkey and the state of the relations with the European Union.

The ministers are also scheduled to speak about events in Syria and Iraq, migration problems and terrorism.

The president met with Celik on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Turkey and its neighboring countries, issues concerning the migration crisis, and the subject of e-governance, the president's office said.

Kaljulaid said that Estonia still supports Turkey's steps on its course towards EU membership, and that it is important to pay attention both to the development of the mutual and non-profit sector as well as media freedom.

Speaking about the migration crisis, Kaljulaid commended Turkey's actions so far in controlling the migration flow and expressed hope that the European Union and Turkey jointly will be able to handle the underlying causes for migration flows more efficiently than before.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

