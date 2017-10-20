Survey: Majority of Estonians happy with President Kersti Kaljulaid

news

President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: (ERR)
Seven out of ten Estonians think President Kersti Kaljulaid has done well in her first year, a survey commissioned by daily Postimees and BNS shows.

Pollster Kantar Emor interviewed 1,200 Estonians between the age of 15 and 74 for the survey. 72.5 percent of respondents found that Kaljulaid had done well or very well as president in her first year, Postimees wrote on Friday.

Only 27.5 percent of respondents found she had done badly or very badly.

Estonians and the younger respondents tend to support Kaljulaid, while a majority of respondents who identified as nationalist conservatives thought she hadn’t done well.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kersti kaljulaid


