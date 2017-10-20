No change in industrial producer price index in September

According to Statistics Estonia, in September 2017 the producer price index of industrial output didn’t change at all compared to August, while it changed by 4.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

Compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average in September by an increase in prices in the manufacturing of fuel oils, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and in the manufacturing of chemicals, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacturing of electronic equipment and in the manufacturing of wood and products of wood.

Compared to September 2016, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacturing of fuel oils and milk products, in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and in the manufacturing of electronic equipment.

In September 2017 the export price index showed no change compared to August but changed by 5.5 percent compared to September 2016.

The prices of petroleum products, metals, and clothing increased more than average in September compared to the previous month, while the prices of peat products, electricity, and electronic equipment decreased.

The import price index changed by 0.6 percent in September compared to August and by 3.9 percent compared to the same month in 2016.

The prices of leather articles and footwear as well as petroleum and chemical products increased more than average, while the prices of electricity, textiles, and beverages decreased.