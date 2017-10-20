Internal Security Service releases former Tartu deputy mayors

The Internal Security Service released Artjom Suvorov and Valvo Semilarski on Friday. The two Tartu deputy mayors had been arrested on suspicions of corruption on Wednesday. They have both submitted their resignation to mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform).

Press spokesman of the South district prosecutor’s office, Kauri Sinkevicius, told ERR on Friday that they didn’t consider it necessary to have the two arrested. Two other suspects had been released as well, both of whom had been detained at around the same time as Suvorov and Semilarski on Wednesday.

Suvorov is suspected of having allocated public money to different organizations in exchange for bribes. Semilarski is suspected of large-scale involvement in decisions where he stood to profit personally. Large-scale in this context means that the sum involved amounts to at least €400,000.

One of the businessmen who were arrested is suspected of having bribed Semilarski, the Internal Security Service (ISS/Kapo) said on Wednesday. The sum of the bribe was not made public.

Work on the case continues, though they are not interconnected, authorities said. Both Suvorov and Semilarski submitted their resignation to Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas on Thursday afternoon.