Ratas: May promised UK will meet financial commitments by 2020

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and British prime minister Theresa May in Brussels, Oct. 19, 2017.
President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and British prime minister Theresa May in Brussels, Oct. 19, 2017. Source: (Reuters/Scanpix)
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said in Brussels on Friday that British prime minister Theresa May promised that the United Kingdom would fulfil its financial commitments to the European Union until the end of the current EU budget period.

The current budget period ends in 2020.

“She definitely had the message that in her opinion, the most important thing is to ensure the rights of citizens. She of course also said that they will fulfil all financial obligations they have assumed until the end of the period,” Ratas told Estonian journalists on the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels.

Ratas also said that May stressed that the United Kingdom and the EU need a new strategic relationship after Brexit.

“Today we either say on the leaders’ level that we will start discussing topics of the future, or we say that it is still too early, and this topic will be returned to in December. Right now it rather seems that this topic will be returned to in December,” Ratas said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

