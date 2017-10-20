Nestor: No alternative to independence of courts

President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) said in his welcome speech to the Presidents of the Supreme Judicial Courts of the Member States of the European Union in Tallinn on Friday that today there was no alternative to the open world and the independence of the courts.

Nestor said that in several young democracies, it was complicated and difficult to establish independent judicial power. He recalled that when the basis for judicial power was created in Estonia twenty years ago, there were also disputes, but never on the question whether or not the judicial power should be independent.

“But I can see that in several democratic countries, the independence of judicial power has been put under question by the deputies elected by the people,” Nestor said. “Unfortunately I also have to admit that, for the first time in 25 years, we also have a group of MPs, fortunately a small group, who essentially attack the independent judicial power. Their number is small, but they exist.”

Nestor expressed his conviction that they would never achieve enough influence in Estonia to carry out their silly ideas. However, in some other country, their representation is already so numerous that it is necessary to protect the independence of courts.

“Such movements rely on voters who do not feel safe in this new open, integrated and globalised world. They do not know what to do, and the populists are immediately ready to offer them solutions in the name of power. These solutions are simple, understandable and always wrong,” Nestor said.

Presidents of the Supreme Judicial Courts of the Member States of the European Union have their meeting in Estonia for the first time. The central topic of the Conference chaired by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Estonia Priit Pikamäe is ensuring the separation of power.