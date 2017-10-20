news

MP: Government mustn’t agree with EU migration policy ({{commentsTotal}})

Member of the Riigikogu Jaak Madison (EKRE).
Member of the Riigikogu Jaak Madison (EKRE). Source: (Erakogu)
Following the example of Latvia, Austria, and the Viségrad group, the Estonian government should send a clear message to the European Union that it will not accept any more quota immigrants, deputy chairman of the Riigikogu’s European Union Affairs Committee, Jaak Madison (EKRE), said.

“Considering the worrying developments in the European Union, it is only a matter of time until immigrants will once again be rammed down Estonia’s throat,” Madison said. “The European Union recently unveiled a plan to accept 50,000 immigrants straight from Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey, so that migrants would not embark on the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean. There is a plan developing in the European Parliament to set compulsory quotas to the member states for accepting refugees.”

Madison added that the Estonian government mustn’t be allowed to go along with Brussels’ power politics. “Estonia must stick together with the Eastern European countries when it comes to questions concerning immigration. Just as Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia, and Austria, which recently got a right-wing government, are strictly against allowing in immigrants that have arrived in other countries, the Estonian government must also voice a clear “No” to Brussels. Estonia must stand for maintaining the independent immigration policies of member countries,” Madison said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

eueuropean commissionekreeu migrant distribution planmigration


