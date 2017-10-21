Finns who ordered drugs by post from Asia caught in Ida-Viru County

According to the police, the Finnish citizens ordered drugs from Asia to be delivered to the home address of a 17-year-old man living in Ida-Viru County. The young man is suspected of trying to illegally handle narcotic substances.

“According to the evidence gathered by now, the young man got involved through an Internet forum, where they were looking for a person whose address could be used to order a parcel in exchange for money. Not knowing what exactly was involved, the young man agreed. After that, the Finnish citizens gave the man directions when, where, and who the parcel should be handed over to,” Dmitri Kabanov, head of the drug crime department of the East police prefecture said.

“It seems a good and simple way to earn money allowing a third party to order a parcel in your name. However, people should think about why somebody is willing to pay extra money just to use someone else’s address. Usually these kinds of proposals are linked with something illegal, and in addition to the customers the mediator whose address was used to order the parcel can also be punished. Ordering narcotics over the Internet or acting as an intermediary is a crime equivalent to any kind of handling of narcotics,” Kabanov said.