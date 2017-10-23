Elron reports 8-percent higher ticket revenue in September

State-owned passenger train operator Elron sold tickets for €1.1 million in September, which is 8 percent more than in the same month last year.

At 650,000 passengers, the number of people that used Elron’s connections increased by 9 percent as well, or some 50,000 people.

The company’s busiest routes in September this year were Tallinn-Paldiski with 116,000, Tallinn-Riisipere with 102,000, Tallinn-Aegviidu with 87,000, Tallinn-Tartu with 71,000, and Tallinn-Keila with 60,000 passengers.

The number of passengers was up already in August, when the company moved 609,000 people and reported a ticket revenue increase of 5 percent, also to €1.1 million.

Eesti Liinirongid AS, operating as Elron, is the state-owned Estonian operator of passenger trains. They provide public transport services using both electric and diesel trains across Estonia’s passenger train routes.