news

Mayor announces Reform-Center coalition in Tartu ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform).
Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform). Source: (ERR)
News

The Tartu section of the Reform Party has decided to form a coalition together with the local Center Party section, mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) told ERR on Monday.

While in Tallinn the Reform Party campaigned on its total rejection of the Center Party and excluded the possibility of a coalition already early on, cooperation between the rival parties is possible in several local municipalities.

Tartu, Estonia’s second-largest city, is one of them. It has been ruled by a coalition of the Reform Party, the Social Democrats, and the Center Party.

The Reform Party won the Oct. 15 election in the city and now holds 20 of 49 mandates on the city council. Mayor Urmas Klaas said immediately after the election that seeing as they had gained mandates, they would continue with only one coalition partner.

On Monday Klaas announced a new coalition with the Center Party, adding the latter’s seven mandates to Reform’s 20 for a comfortable majority. The Social Democrats, with eight mandates the second-largest group on the council, will now be in opposition.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

reform partycenter partytartu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
20.10

Estonia to start issuing identification to e-residents in South Korea

20.10

MP: Government mustn’t agree with EU migration policy

20.10

Nestor: No alternative to independence of courts

20.10

Ratas: May promised UK will meet financial commitments by 2020

20.10

Ratas in Brussels: EU going ahead dealing with digital issues

20.10

Internal Security Service releases former Tartu deputy mayors

20.10

Survey: Majority of Estonians happy with President Kersti Kaljulaid

20.10

Supreme Court upholds forced mergers of five municipalities

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:46

EstWin high-speed network to be made more accessible in rural areas

12:06

Mayor announces Reform-Center coalition in Tartu

11:10

Elron reports 8-percent higher ticket revenue in September

10:20

Woman accusing Rõivas of sexual harassment reiterates her story

09:14

Police investigating packages washed ashore that could be narcotics

08:38

Center Party ready to make concessions to find partner in Tallinn

21.10

EKRE: Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas should consider resigning as well

21.10

Finns who ordered drugs by post from Asia caught in Ida-Viru County

20.10

Estonia to start issuing identification to e-residents in South Korea

20.10

MP: Government mustn’t agree with EU migration policy

20.10

Nestor: No alternative to independence of courts

20.10

Ratas: May promised UK will meet financial commitments by 2020

20.10

Ratas in Brussels: EU going ahead dealing with digital issues

20.10

Internal Security Service releases former Tartu deputy mayors

20.10

No change in industrial producer price index in September

20.10

Survey: Majority of Estonians happy with President Kersti Kaljulaid

20.10

Supreme Court upholds forced mergers of five municipalities

20.10

Wage pressure still driving construction price index

20.10

Tartu deputy mayors suspected of corruption resign

20.10

Prosecutor decides not to take Kender case to Supreme Court

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: