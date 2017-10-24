news

Estonian Defence Forces to rent heavy machinery from construction companies ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Tracked excavator. The 2nd Infantry Brigade will need six of these, and is planning to rent them.
Tracked excavator. The 2nd Infantry Brigade will need six of these, and is planning to rent them. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

The Estonian Defence Forces are increasingly concentrating on the technical aspects of defense. This is in part a result of the presence of Estonia’s NATO allies. Heavy equipment requires roads, which need to be built—or, in some cases, artificially obstructed. They have now decided to change their approach, and rent part of the equipment they use.

The EDF’s 1st Infantry Brigade based in Tapa has the equipment it needs readily available, last but not least because of the base’s location at the EDF’s Central Training Area, which needs to be set up and adapted for exercises.

But the 2nd Infantry Brigade, based in Võru in the south, has now decided to rent its heavy equipment.

This brigade, only three years old, has other things it needs to spend its money on first, as its commander, Col. Eero Rebo, told ERR’s Aktuaalne kaamera newscast on Monday. So it will rent the up to eight tractor excavators, six tracked excavators, front loader tractors, and trailers to move the vehicles it needs.

All of the required machinery will have to be rented year-round, as any of it needs to be available at very short notice.

“We need to be ready to use them. This gives us the readiness to react in different crisis situations, one of the most important of which is war,” Rebo said.

Private companies couldn’t give up their equipment just like that. Construction company Lemminkäinen Eesti for example told Aktuaalne kaamera that they couldn’t meet the demands of the EDF. The machines could only be rented to the military during times the company isn’t using them itself.

Rebo thinks this shouldn’t be an issue, as there are plenty of companies in South Estonia whose area of activity makes the kind of heavy equipment necessary. “Ideally of course we’d have everything we need. But we’re a small country, a small people, and I think we need to use these broader possibilities for national defense as best we can,” Rebo said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: ERR.ee, Aktuaalne kaamera

tapaedf2nd infantry brigadevõru


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
23.10

Center Party ready to make concessions to find partner in Tallinn

21.10

EKRE: Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas should consider resigning as well

21.10

Finns who ordered drugs by post from Asia caught in Ida-Viru County

20.10

Estonia to start issuing identification to e-residents in South Korea

20.10

MP: Government mustn’t agree with EU migration policy

20.10

Nestor: No alternative to independence of courts

20.10

Ratas: May promised UK will meet financial commitments by 2020

20.10

Ratas in Brussels: EU going ahead dealing with digital issues

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
08:15

Estonian Defence Forces to rent heavy machinery from construction companies

23.10

Eesmaa, Pevkur elected Riigikogu deputy presidents

23.10

Kredex’s loan guarantee ceiling to be raised to €390 million

23.10

Estonia has EU’s smallest government debt in 2016

23.10

EstWin high-speed network to be made more accessible in rural areas

23.10

Mayor announces Reform-Center coalition in Tartu

23.10

Elron reports 8-percent higher ticket revenue in September

23.10

Woman accusing Rõivas of sexual harassment reiterates her story

23.10

Police investigating packages washed ashore that could be narcotics

23.10

Center Party ready to make concessions to find partner in Tallinn

21.10

EKRE: Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas should consider resigning as well

21.10

Finns who ordered drugs by post from Asia caught in Ida-Viru County

20.10

Estonia to start issuing identification to e-residents in South Korea

20.10

MP: Government mustn’t agree with EU migration policy

20.10

Nestor: No alternative to independence of courts

20.10

Ratas: May promised UK will meet financial commitments by 2020

20.10

Ratas in Brussels: EU going ahead dealing with digital issues

20.10

Internal Security Service releases former Tartu deputy mayors

20.10

No change in industrial producer price index in September

20.10

Survey: Majority of Estonians happy with President Kersti Kaljulaid

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: