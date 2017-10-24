news

National flag to fly on November 28 ({{commentsTotal}})

The government is preparing a bill according to which state institutions would have to hoist the national flag on Nov. 28 this year to celebrate 100 years passing from the Nov. 28, 1917 decision of the Provincial Assembly’s declaration of its sovereign power.

“To mark the 100th anniversary of Estonia’s national self-determination, the government obliges state and local government institutions as well as persons in public law to hoist flags on November 28, 2017 in accordance with subsection 5 of section 6 of the Estonian Flag Act. All others are also invited to hoist the blue, black, and white flag, so that our homes and houses would be decorated in our national colors,” the bill’s cover letter reads.

The Estonian Provincial Assembly gathered on Nov. 28, 1917, declared itself the sovereign power in Estonia and called for elections of a constituent assembly. The decision was the first declaration of the Estonian people’s right to choose their destiny, and was the first real step towards statehood.

The decision later made it possible to declare Estonia’s independence on Feb. 24, 1918. Many historians, jurists, and statesmen consider the Nov. 28 decision Estonia’s founding act.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

estonian centenaryev100public holidays


Galleries

